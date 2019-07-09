New Book by Larry Broutman Showcases Beauty and Power of Inclusion

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Chicago Treasure' by Larry Broutman, an award-winning photojournalist, tells the universal message about the power and beauty of inclusion as it showcases children, including those with disabilities, posing as their favorite nursery rhyme or fairy tale characters.

It features dozens of stunning images of children as Snow White, Cinderella, Old King Cole, Jack and Jill and many others.

For more information on the book, including how to purchase copies, please visit: https://chicagolighthouse.org/chicagotreasure/

"By including children who are disabled without calling them out, Larry is showing us the true meaning of inclusion," says Rich Green, co-author and noted illustrator.

Despite its Chicago centric title, Mr. Broutman maintains that his book brings home the point that in a city and nation blessed with so many cultural and historic treasures, none is more important than our children.

"In that sense, 'Chicago Treasure' should appeal to audiences across the country and around the world," he observes.

Mr. Broutman adds that the book with its messages of access and inclusion is particularly timely as the nation marks the 29th anniversary this month (July 26) of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A distinguished plastics engineer and professor, who was inducted in the National Plastics Hall of Fame, Mr. Broutman is spending his retirement years as a prolific author as well as serving as a champion of children with disabilities. His previous books include 'Chicago Monumental', 'Chicago Eternal' and 'Chicago Unleashed'. He donates profits to The Chicago Lighthouse, of which he is a Board Member, and another non-profit organization, Access Living.

Founded in 1906, The Chicago Lighthouse is one of the nation's most comprehensive social service organizations offering a broad array of innovative programs assisting people who are blind, visually impaired, disabled and Veterans.

