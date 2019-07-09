Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Book by Larry Broutman Showcases Beauty and Power of Inclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Chicago Treasure' by Larry Broutman, an award-winning photojournalist, tells the universal message about the power and beauty of inclusion as it showcases children, including those with disabilities, posing as their favorite nursery rhyme or fairy tale characters.

It features dozens of stunning images of children as Snow White, Cinderella, Old King Cole, Jack and Jill and many others.

For more information on the book, including how to purchase copies, please visit: https://chicagolighthouse.org/chicagotreasure/

"By including children who are disabled without calling them out, Larry is showing us the true meaning of inclusion," says Rich Green, co-author and noted illustrator.

Despite its Chicago centric title, Mr. Broutman maintains that his book brings home the point that in a city and nation blessed with so many cultural and historic treasures, none is more important than our children. 

"In that sense, 'Chicago Treasure' should appeal to audiences across the country and around the world," he observes.

Mr. Broutman adds that the book with its messages of access and inclusion is particularly timely as the nation marks the 29th anniversary this month (July 26) of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A distinguished plastics engineer and professor, who was inducted in the National Plastics Hall of Fame, Mr. Broutman is spending his retirement years as a prolific author as well as serving as a champion of children with disabilities.  His previous books include 'Chicago Monumental', 'Chicago Eternal' and 'Chicago Unleashed'.  He donates profits to The Chicago Lighthouse, of which he is a Board Member, and another non-profit organization, Access Living.

Here is a dropbox containing photo highlights from 'Chicago Treasure' and a heartwarming video with comments from Mr. Broutman: 
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lzkz3l7t7wk8312/AABY4wTlmnNA7yQyiewCFVg9a?dl=0

Founded in 1906, The Chicago Lighthouse is one of the nation's most comprehensive social service organizations offering a broad array of innovative programs assisting people who are blind, visually impaired, disabled and Veterans.

Media Contact:
Dominic Calabrese
Direct: 312/997-3662
Cell: 312/405-3088
dominic.calabrese@chicagolighthouse.org

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-by-larry-broutman-showcases-beauty-and-power-of-inclusion-300881999.html

SOURCE The Chicago Lighthouse


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pCanadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows
RE
03:44pNigeria Successfully Defends Rights in Dispute Against Switzerland
BU
03:44pROGERS SUGAR : Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
03:43pCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : TR-1 notification of major interest in STV Group
PU
03:42pBTL : Announces Initiative to Help Empower Women Across the US
PR
03:41pAXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pYSS : Canopy Rivers portfolio company YSS receives five new cannabis retail licences in Alberta
PR
03:38pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : As all eyes are on the Gulf, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to sign up for Power Alert Service® now
PU
03:38pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : shares important natural gas safety tips in preparation for potentially severe weather
PU
03:35pGoing the Distance for Duchenne
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About