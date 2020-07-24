New Brand Eossi Beauty Shines the Spotlight on Plant-Based Skincare with Debut of Facial Glow Oil

Indie luxury brand curates skin-loving ingredients like argan oil and 1,000 mg CBD to glow up a natural beauty routine

Eossi Beauty, the newest indie beauty brand creating affordable luxury plant-based products, officially launched its brand on International Self-Care Day and announced the first product drop: Facial Glow Oil #8. Inspired by the power of plants, including argan oil and CBD, the Facial Glow Oil #8 illuminates the skin with natural ingredients.

Designed to complement a daily beauty routine, the facial oil is a hydrating, restorative skincare solution that gives the skin a natural glow. The Eossi Beauty team created Facial Glow Oil #8 after recognizing a growing demand in the beauty space for high-quality, trusted CBD products at accessible price points. The ingredients—which include essential oils and broad-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD that is third-party lab tested—were meticulously selected for their skin-enhancing properties.

Facial Glow Oil #8 is named for the formulation: Of the 16 batches tested when developing the final formula, #8 was the perfect one.

“Beauty lovers deserve products that they can believe in, and we chose the formula that we believe in,” said co-founder and Chief Glow Officer Rochonne Sanchez. “We researched the oils on the market and saw the need for a facial glow oil that went back to the roots of plant-based beauty: Natural oils that are simple and effective. Facial Glow Oil #8 was made with love and intention, for the glow-getters who want a go-to product that actually works.”

Facial Glow Oil #8 is Eossi Beauty’s flagship product offering, with new additions to the lineup planned in the coming months. Beyond product development, the team is focused on educating consumers about purchasing lab-tested CBD, as well as collaborating with Food Bank of the Rockies to donate proceeds from each bottle sold. Every Facial Glow Oil #8 will provide the equivalent of eight meals, supporting the Colorado community that Eossi Beauty calls home.

“The Facial Glow Oil is only the beginning of the Eossi Beauty brand, and we’ll continue to craft thoughtful products while empowering beauty enthusiasts to make informed choices,” said co-founder and Chief Brilliance Officer Shannon Kaygi. “We want customers to have a confident glow that comes from both the outer shine they get from our products, and the inner knowledge that they are investing in their self-care with a quality brand.”

The Facial Glow Oil #8 is now available online for purchase with nationwide shipping. To learn more about Eossi Beauty, visit EossiBeauty.com.

About Eossi Beauty

Eossi Beauty was born of a passion for empowering consumers with high-quality, uniquely effective beauty products derived from nature and powerful in their simplicity. This women-owned and operated company creates affordable, luxury plant-based beauty products, such as its flagship facial oil featuring beneficial botanical compounds, including hemp and argan. All products are made with sustainably sourced and thoroughly vetted ingredients, including broad-spectrum hemp cannabinoid oil that is third-party lab tested for quality and purity. Based in Colorado, Eossi Beauty takes a thoughtful, curated approach to modern beauty. Learn more at EossiBeauty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005049/en/