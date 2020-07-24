Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Brand Eossi Beauty Shines the Spotlight on Plant-Based Skincare with Debut of Facial Glow Oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Indie luxury brand curates skin-loving ingredients like argan oil and 1,000 mg CBD to glow up a natural beauty routine

Eossi Beauty, the newest indie beauty brand creating affordable luxury plant-based products, officially launched its brand on International Self-Care Day and announced the first product drop: Facial Glow Oil #8. Inspired by the power of plants, including argan oil and CBD, the Facial Glow Oil #8 illuminates the skin with natural ingredients.

Designed to complement a daily beauty routine, the facial oil is a hydrating, restorative skincare solution that gives the skin a natural glow. The Eossi Beauty team created Facial Glow Oil #8 after recognizing a growing demand in the beauty space for high-quality, trusted CBD products at accessible price points. The ingredients—which include essential oils and broad-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD that is third-party lab tested—were meticulously selected for their skin-enhancing properties.

Facial Glow Oil #8 is named for the formulation: Of the 16 batches tested when developing the final formula, #8 was the perfect one.

“Beauty lovers deserve products that they can believe in, and we chose the formula that we believe in,” said co-founder and Chief Glow Officer Rochonne Sanchez. “We researched the oils on the market and saw the need for a facial glow oil that went back to the roots of plant-based beauty: Natural oils that are simple and effective. Facial Glow Oil #8 was made with love and intention, for the glow-getters who want a go-to product that actually works.”

Facial Glow Oil #8 is Eossi Beauty’s flagship product offering, with new additions to the lineup planned in the coming months. Beyond product development, the team is focused on educating consumers about purchasing lab-tested CBD, as well as collaborating with Food Bank of the Rockies to donate proceeds from each bottle sold. Every Facial Glow Oil #8 will provide the equivalent of eight meals, supporting the Colorado community that Eossi Beauty calls home.

“The Facial Glow Oil is only the beginning of the Eossi Beauty brand, and we’ll continue to craft thoughtful products while empowering beauty enthusiasts to make informed choices,” said co-founder and Chief Brilliance Officer Shannon Kaygi. “We want customers to have a confident glow that comes from both the outer shine they get from our products, and the inner knowledge that they are investing in their self-care with a quality brand.”

The Facial Glow Oil #8 is now available online for purchase with nationwide shipping. To learn more about Eossi Beauty, visit EossiBeauty.com.

About Eossi Beauty

Eossi Beauty was born of a passion for empowering consumers with high-quality, uniquely effective beauty products derived from nature and powerful in their simplicity. This women-owned and operated company creates affordable, luxury plant-based beauty products, such as its flagship facial oil featuring beneficial botanical compounds, including hemp and argan. All products are made with sustainably sourced and thoroughly vetted ingredients, including broad-spectrum hemp cannabinoid oil that is third-party lab tested for quality and purity. Based in Colorado, Eossi Beauty takes a thoughtful, curated approach to modern beauty. Learn more at EossiBeauty.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aWEEDMD : Appoints Canadian Entrepreneur Bruce Croxon to Board of Directors and Reports Results of AGM
AQ
11:38aUNILEVER NV : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
11:38aCEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. : Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
11:37aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11:36aDIASORIN S P A : Weekly report treasury shares buy-back
PU
11:36aNATURE SUNSHINE PRODUCTS : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2020
PU
11:36aZhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc. - FSCT
GL
11:35aMODERNA : Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays
AQ
11:35aGECINA : Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the 2020 Half-Year Report
BU
11:35aAspen Security Forum Goes Digital in 2020; Agenda & Speakers Announced
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
2MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group