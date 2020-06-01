Log in
New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local : Air quality approval renewed for Belledune Thermal Generating Station

06/01/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

FREDERICTON (GNB) - The provincial government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for Belledune Thermal Generating Station, operated by NB Power.

The station's current approval expires on June 30 with the new approval taking effect on July 1. The approval follows a public consultation process that included a 120-day public review that ran from Dec. 18, 2019, to April 20, 2020.

Located in Belledune, the generating station was commissioned in 1993. It was the first such plant in Canada designed with a Flue Gas Desulphurization system (also referred to as a scrubber).

The facility, the second largest fossil fuel-fired generating station in New Brunswick, generates up to 490 megawatts from the combustion of pulverized coal as the primary fuel and petroleum coke as a blended supplemental fuel, in one large boiler.

The information, along with approval conditions, can be viewed on the Department of Environment and Local Government website or at any regional office of the department.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

01-06-20

Disclaimer

New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local Government published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 18:35:05 UTC
