Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local : Made-in-New Brunswick framework for large carbon emitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

FREDERICTON (GNB) - The provincial government has unveiled a framework to help develop an output-based pricing system for large industrial emitters of greenhouse gases. This system, an alternative to the federal government's backstop plan, aims to reduce emissions while ensuring the province's industries are not at a competitive disadvantage.

Provincial performance standards for large industrial emitters would fall within the range of what other jurisdictions have been allowed to implement or are proposing. Performance standards for electricity generation would be intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while minimizing electricity rate hikes on homeowners and business operators.

The provincial government plans to make amendments to the Climate Change Act to provide the necessary authority and regulations for facilities that emit more than 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases yearly. Facilities that emit more than 10,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases would be allowed to opt in annually.

Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr said the province is already well on its way to exceeding Canada's 2030 goal of reducing emissions by at least 30 per cent below 2005 levels.

Since 2005, the province has reduced its output by 24 per cent, mostly due to closures of coal- and oil-fired power plants, restructuring in the forestry sector, incorporation of wind energy and investments in energy efficiency.

In addition to developing an output-based pricing system for large industrial emitters, the provincial government continues to oppose the federal government's carbon tax on consumers.

'The federal government's carbon tax is unfair to ordinary New Brunswickers who may have to drive to work or take their kids to school,' said Carr. 'Home heating bills will increase, as well.'

The federal carbon tax, which takes effect April 1, will increase gasoline prices by 4.42 cents per litre; diesel by 5.37 cents per litre; propane by 3.10 cents per litre; and home heating fuel by 5.37 cents per litre. The price of natural gas will increase 3.91 cents per cubic foot. Rates will increase again in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The full framework and the provincial government's climate change action plan are available online.

Also available online are details of how the federal carbon tax will affect you and your family.

20-03-19

Disclaimer

New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local Government published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:24:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45pSMS GMBH : ChangBao orders world's most advanced seamless tube plant from SMS group
PU
12:42pTrump says trade deal 'coming along' with China
RE
12:40pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pressured As Investors Await Fed Decision
DJ
12:30pU.S. oil prices rise above $60 a barrel on tightening supply
RE
12:30pFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY : PRA and FCA agree Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EBA
PU
12:30pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on a European Parliament recommendation to the Council, the Commission and the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy concerning the Institutional Framework Agreement between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation - A8-0147/2019(001-001)
PU
12:26pITAC INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF CANAD : Measures in budget 2019 positively address key areas of Canada's digital economy but other key areas of innovation and technology largely absent
PU
12:26pNEW BRUNSWICK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND LOCAL : Made-in-New Brunswick framework for large carbon emitters
PU
12:20pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : Consultative Committe meets with Standing Committee
PU
12:20pCARGILL : Tackling deforestation through Landscape Approaches
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.