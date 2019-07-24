New CEO Appointed at Cerdia Group

Cerdia, the global leader in cellulose acetate tow for cigarette filter manufacturing, announces that Jens Ebinghaus will be appointed as CEO effective August 1, 2019.

Mr. Ebinghaus will take over from Philippe Rosier, who has informed the company that he wishes to pursue new career opportunities.

The Board would like to thank Philippe for his significant contribution to the success of Cerdia since joining the group in 2015, and wish him all the best for the future. He leaves Cerdia in a strong position, having successfully carved out the company from Solvay, improved global competitiveness and strengthened Cerdia’s leadership in both quality and innovation.

Mr. Ebinghaus held various leadership positions at GCP Applied Technologies and W.R Grace, both leading specialty construction chemicals companies, as Vice President Commercial Global, as General Manager of EMEA & India, and as General Manager of Specialty Building Materials Global. Mr. Ebinghaus’s long-standing global experience in the chemicals space, as well as Mr. Rosier’s commitment to assisting with a hand-over of responsibilities, will ensure the further successful development of Cerdia.

About Cerdia

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Cerdia Group is a global leader in quality and innovation in the field of cellulose acetate tow for cigarette filter manufacturing. Cerdia operates production sites in Germany, Brazil, France, Russia and the USA. With the highest quality standards and first-class technical customer service, Cerdia's goal is to provide its customers with innovative products enabling them to differentiate on their markets. On the basis of its technical know-how and expertise in acetylation, Cerdia Group is diversifying its product portfolio into other applications such as building or textile products. For more information about Cerdia and its products, visit www.cerdia.com

