New CEU for Court Reporters Offered by Veritext Legal Solutions

08/13/2019 | 09:08am EDT

NCRA-accredited webinar “Support Service Providers: Examining the Benefits of Using a Scopist & Proofreader” explores opportunities to augment a court reporter’s business

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, announces its latest complimentary CEU offering for court reporters: “Support Service Providers: Examining the Benefits of Using a Scopist & Proofreader.” The NCRA-accredited CEU webinar begins with an introduction to what scopists and proofreaders are, what they do and how they fit into a court reporter’s workflow and provides insights to help court reporters understand how to leverage these support services for their own benefit.

Beyond offering a basic orientation, webinar presenters will discuss the pros and cons of using support services, sharing real-world examples of when (and when not) to use a scopist or proofreader. Issues around the economics and psychology of hiring support, as well as security and confidentiality concerns will be explored. The panel will also share best practices from a business perspective, including appropriate terms and conditions to outline in formal agreements and tips for getting started in finding and vetting the right support service providers for each stenographer’s unique needs.

The free CEU webinar “Support Service Providers: Examining the Benefits of Using a Scopist & Proofreader” was developed by veteran and respected court reporters and other thought leaders in the court reporting profession including:

  • Cheryl Mangio, CMRS, CRR, RMR, CCR
  • Rosalie Kramm, CRR
  • Merilee S. Johnson, RDR, CRR, CRC, RSA
  • Andy Fredericks, Veritext Director of Operations – California

The webinar is scheduled to be presented by one or more of those experts on the following dates:

This CEU is accredited by the NCRA and, like all Veritext webinars, is complimentary and open to all court reporters. Reporters can register for Veritext webinars at www.veritext.com/ceu. This webinar is worth one hour of NCRA CEU credit; additional credit may be available in some states.

About Veritext Legal Solutions
Veritext (www.veritext.com) is the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions and provides state-of-the-art facilities, highly skilled reporters, advanced technology and unmatched client service for law firms and corporations nationwide. Our solutions utilize the latest easy-to-use technologies that streamline the deposition process, enhance delivery flexibility and reliably handle everything from the simplest to the most complex cases. Proprietary video, mobile and remote services combined with unmatched security, including HIPAA and PII compliance, ensure that Veritext clients have the best tools available and the confidence of working with the market leader.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Veritext
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
651.552.7753

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
