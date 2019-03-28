New CSU Program Creates Degree Pathway for International Students

Cleveland State University (CSU) and Shorelight Education today
announced the launch of a new strategic partnership that will provide
international students with the opportunity to receive a transformative
CSU education and bolster Cleveland’s growing regional economy and
highly-skilled workforce.
Shorelight’s signature undergraduate and graduate support programs will
help CSU recruit and retain top international students from across the
world and ensure their success as they progress through graduation. The
collaboration between Shorelight and CSU will allow more international
students to access CSU’s robust undergraduate and graduate programs; the
University features 10 colleges and more than 175 academic programs.
As a core component of the partnership, Shorelight and CSU will work
collaboratively with the City of Cleveland and local businesses to build
a strategic workforce pipeline that will connect qualified international
students who complete their studies at CSU with companies eager to
employ highly-skilled and talented students in Northeast Ohio.
As part of the new three-pronged relationship, CSU will serve as the
academic provider – delivering high-quality undergraduate and advanced
degree programs in a number of fields, and featuring thousands of
experiential learning opportunities. As the operational and programmatic
provider, Shorelight will deliver technology-enabled services and
resources to help engage and support international students throughout
the application, enrollment, and academic experience. Finally, the City
of Cleveland will help connect talented, globally-minded international
graduates with employment opportunities in the Cleveland area in their
chosen field to support the local economy.
“Cleveland State has long been an anchor for the city of Cleveland,
helping to promote educational and economic growth for our community,”
said Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands. “This unique
partnership with Shorelight Education will expand that mission and
establish CSU as a beacon institution for students from around the
world, bringing an even richer diversity of viewpoints and experiences
into our classrooms, communities and places of work.”
“Working with CSU and the City of Cleveland, we are presented with the
truly unique opportunity to create a groundbreaking initiative that
benefits the entire campus community -- current students, international
students, the university itself, and the local Cleveland economy,” said
Shorelight CEO Tom Dretler. “Our team is thrilled to use our global
reach and experience to further expose CSU and the City of Cleveland to
the world, and ensure that international students are supported and
successful throughout their academic and professional journeys.”
The relationship will leverage Shorelight’s reach and experience serving
international students to complement CSU’s Engaged Learning approach,
which emphasizes experiential and practical learning leading to tangible
post-graduation outcomes. By introducing international students to a
one-of-kind academic track that will ultimately place qualified students
into workforce opportunities in and around Northeast Ohio, this
strategic partnership will directly connect companies in need of talent
to fully-prepared students who have successfully completed targeted,
industry-aligned programs at CSU.
The programs will officially begin in the Fall of 2019.
About Cleveland State University
Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research
institution that provides a dynamic setting for Engaged Learning. With
17,000-plus students, ten colleges and schools and more than 175
academic programs, CSU was again chosen for 2019 as one of America’s
best universities by U.S. News & World Report. Find more information at http://www.csuohio.edu.
About Shorelight Education
Shorelight Education is reinventing the international education
experience for students worldwide. Based in Boston, the company works
with top-ranked, nonprofit American universities to build innovative
programs and high-touch, technology-driven services that help talented
students thrive and become global citizens.
