New CTO to Innovate and Scale OAG Tech Proposition

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, is delighted to welcome Nick Dearden as Chief Technology Officer, starting August 2019.

Most recently at Velocix, a leading provider of content delivery solutions, Nick led the cloud transformation strategy and execution to enhance its market leading IPTV technology offering.

With a proven track record of leading award-winning engineering teams and delivering market-leading products at software companies across travel, eCommerce, telecoms and more, Nick will lead OAG’s technology strategy with a strong focus on leveraging emerging technology to enhance products and services for customers.

OAG CEO Phil Callow said, “Extending our technology offering to launch new solutions built on the application of advanced data science techniques, delivered as cloud-based services for our customers sits at the heart of our strategic ambitions and I’m delighted Nick is joining us for this crucial part of the journey.”

He added, “OAG is already bringing new solutions to market and Nick will help us steer our technology course, allowing us to scale rapidly. He’s is an highly experienced technology leader who will add great value to business and the product portfolio our customers rely on today and in the future.”

Nick Dearden said, “OAG is a respected leader in the travel, analytics and technology space. I’m very excited by the prospect of bringing my experience of scaling global engineering teams to support the future growth and needs of OAG. I look forward to collaborating with the team and building technologies that enable customers to make smarter decisions, grow their businesses and create exceptional customer experiences.”

OAG’s plans include a seamless API experience for global partners and customers and new products powered by predictive analytics. Its dedicated technology centre in Kaunas, Lithuania opened last year and has expanded OAG’s technology capabilities to propel the company into its next phase of growth.

This announcement follows the appointment of Jim Dyer, Chief Commercial Officer earlier in the year underlining OAG’s continued investment in talent and team development, technological innovation and global growth.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, that has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.

Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China. For more information, visit: www.oag.com.

