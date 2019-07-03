Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New CTO to Innovate and Scale OAG Tech Proposition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:01am EDT

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, is delighted to welcome Nick Dearden as Chief Technology Officer, starting August 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005040/en/

Nick Dearden, Chief Technology Officer, OAG (Photo: Business Wire)

Nick Dearden, Chief Technology Officer, OAG (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently at Velocix, a leading provider of content delivery solutions, Nick led the cloud transformation strategy and execution to enhance its market leading IPTV technology offering.

With a proven track record of leading award-winning engineering teams and delivering market-leading products at software companies across travel, eCommerce, telecoms and more, Nick will lead OAG’s technology strategy with a strong focus on leveraging emerging technology to enhance products and services for customers.

OAG CEO Phil Callow said, “Extending our technology offering to launch new solutions built on the application of advanced data science techniques, delivered as cloud-based services for our customers sits at the heart of our strategic ambitions and I’m delighted Nick is joining us for this crucial part of the journey.”

He added, “OAG is already bringing new solutions to market and Nick will help us steer our technology course, allowing us to scale rapidly. He’s is an highly experienced technology leader who will add great value to business and the product portfolio our customers rely on today and in the future.”

Nick Dearden said, “OAG is a respected leader in the travel, analytics and technology space. I’m very excited by the prospect of bringing my experience of scaling global engineering teams to support the future growth and needs of OAG. I look forward to collaborating with the team and building technologies that enable customers to make smarter decisions, grow their businesses and create exceptional customer experiences.”

OAG’s plans include a seamless API experience for global partners and customers and new products powered by predictive analytics. Its dedicated technology centre in Kaunas, Lithuania opened last year and has expanded OAG’s technology capabilities to propel the company into its next phase of growth.

This announcement follows the appointment of Jim Dyer, Chief Commercial Officer earlier in the year underlining OAG’s continued investment in talent and team development, technological innovation and global growth.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, that has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.

Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China. For more information, visit: www.oag.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aTERVEYSTALO PLC : Managers' transactions - Viippola
AQ
04:27aASSOCIATED BANC : Bank celebrates grand opening of new Hayward branch
AQ
04:26aTERVEYSTALO PLC : Managers' transactions - Michelet
AQ
04:25aPHOTON ENERGY : Connects Three PV Power Plants to Grid in Hungary with 2.1 MWp
EQ
04:24aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK's HIV drug receives EU marketing nod
RE
04:24aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
PR
04:23aLOOPUP : Trading Update
PU
04:23aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Directorate Change
PU
04:23aFORD MOTOR : Statement on the Death of Lee Iacocca
PU
04:23aCheck Point Software To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 24, 2019 | Check Point Software
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
2BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About