New Century Healthcare : (1) COMPLETION OF CHENGDU ACQUISITION AND (2) VOLU...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1518)

(1) COMPLETION OF CHENGDU ACQUISITION

AND

(2) VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF STRATEGIC EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CHIRON HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

1. Completion of Chengdu Acquisition

Reference is made to announcements New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") dated December 6 and 29, 2017 and January 18, 2018 and the circular dated December 29, 2017 in relation to acquisition of 85.0% equity interest of Chengdu New Century Women's and Children's Hospital Co., Ltd. ("Chengdu New Century") for a cash consideration of RMB200.0 million (the "Chengdu Acquisition"). The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Chengdu Acquisition completed and Chengdu New Century completed the alteration registration with the relevant administration of industry and commerce and obtained the new business license on August 10, 2018.

2. Strategic Equity Investment in Chiron Healthcare Holdings Limited in Hong Kong to Jointly Establish Healthcare Interoperability between Mainland China and Hong Kong

The Board is also pleased to voluntarily announce that on August 4, 2018, NCH Marvel Investment (BVI) Limited ("NCH Marvel"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the share subscription agreement and other investment documents with Chiron Healthcare Holdings Limited ("Chiron Healthcare", together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Chiron Healthcare Group") to subscribe the shares of Chiron Healthcare (the "Investment"). The Investment has been recently completed. Upon completion, the Group held 10.1% equity interests in Chiron Healthcare.

Chiron Healthcare Group is one of the major private specialized healthcare groups in Hong Kong, focusing on provision of holistic medium to high-end specialty healthcare services covering many departments including oncology, cardiology, general surgery, ear, nose & throat (otorhinolaryngology), orthopaedics and traumatology, obstetrics and gynecology, geriatrics, paediatrics, ophthalmology, urology and subfertility. Chiron Healthcare Group has a strong healthcare network made up of well-known specialist doctors, and operates a number of clinics in Hong Kong, including its large flagship clinics in Central and Tsim Sha Tsui. Chiron Healthcare

Group has established in-depth cooperation with many famous private hospitals, major insurance companies and healthcare service platforms in Hong Kong. Apart from specialty outpatient and surgical services, Chiron Healthcare Group also provides healthcare management services including physical examination, physiotherapy and rehabilitation as well as vaccination for adults and children.

Leveraging on our respective strengths in medical resources, network and management capability, the Group and Chiron Healthcare Group will carry out in-depth cooperation in many aspects, including but not limited to cross-border healthcare services (including oncology/specialty consultation, vaccination and medical services for women and children as well as assisted reproductive services, etc.), two-way referral services between Mainland China and Hong Kong, knowledge sharing in medical technology and trainings and medical institution management. We look forward to achieving synergies by complementing each other's advantages and improving the quality of our healthcare services. Moreover, the Group will also support the further expansion and development of Chiron Healthcare Group, and expects to establish healthcare interoperability in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-

Macao Greater Bay Area in the future through our in-depth cooperation with Chiron Healthcare Group.

The Board is of the opinion that the strategic investment in and cooperation with Chiron Healthcare

Group are in line with the business development strategy and plan of the Group, that is to enhance the healthcare network presence of the Group in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, expand the coverage of specialty healthcare services for women and children, and further expand and extend the New Century brand in the Greater China Region. The Board considers that the Investment is in line with the long-term development goal and strategy of the Group and in the interest of the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, Chiron Healthcare is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

"Listing Rules")). As the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Investment are less than 5%, the Investment does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited

Mr. Jason ZHOU

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, August 13, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jason ZHOU, Ms. XIN Hong and Mr. XU Han, as executive Directors; Mr. GUO Qizhi, Mr. WANG Siye, Ms. ZHANG Lan, Dr. CHENG Chi-Kong, Adrian and Mr. YANG Yuelin as non-executive Directors; and Mr. WU Guanxiong, Mr. SUN Hongbin, Mr. JIANG Yanfu and Dr. MA Jing, as independent non-executive Directors.