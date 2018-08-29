New Century Healthcare : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1518)

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Wong Sau Ping ("Ms. Wong") has resigned as a joint company secretary of the Company with effect from August 28, 2018. Ms. Wong has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. So Lai Shan ("Ms. So") has been appointed as a joint company secretary of the Company in place of Ms. Wong with effect from August 28, 2018. Mr. Jia Xiaofeng ("Mr. Jia") will remain as the other joint company secretary of the Company.

The Stock Exchange has granted a waiver (the "Waiver") to the Company from strict compliance with the requirements under Rule 3.28 and Rule 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") for a period from the date of appointment of Ms. So as the joint company secretary to January 17, 2020 (the "New Waiver Period") in relation to the eligibility of Mr. Jia to act as a joint company secretary of the Company on the conditions that:

(i) Mr. Jia will be assisted by Ms. So during the New Waiver Period;

(ii) the Company should notify the Stock Exchange at the end of the New Waiver Period for the

Stock Exchange to re-visit the situation, with the expectation that, after the end of the New Waiver Period, the Company will be able to demonstrate that Mr. Jia can satisfy Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules after having the benefit of Ms. So's assistance such that a further waiver will not be necessary; and

(iii) the Company will announce details of the Waiver, including its reasons and conditions.

The Waiver will be revoked immediately if and when Ms. So ceases to provide assistance to Mr. Jia.

Ms. So, an assistant manager of the Listing Services Department of TMF Hong Kong Limited (a global corporate service provider), has more than 8 years of experience in company secretarial field. Ms. So holds a master's degree in Corporate Governance from The Open University of Hong Kong and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Wong for her contributions during her tenure of services and extend a warm welcome to Ms. So on her new appointment.

By order of the Board

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited

Mr. Jason ZHOU

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Director

Hong Kong, August 28, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jason ZHOU, Ms. XIN Hong and Mr. XU Han, as executive Directors; Mr. GUO Qizhi, Mr. WANG Siye, Ms. ZHANG Lan, Dr. CHENG Chi-Kong, Adrian and Mr. YANG Yuelin, as non-executive Directors; and Mr. WU Guanxiong, Mr.

SUN Hongbin, Mr. JIANG Yanfu and Dr. MA Jing, as independent non-executive Directors.