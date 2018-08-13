New Century Healthcare : PROFIT WARNING...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1518)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on a preliminary review on the unaudited consolidated management accounts (the "Consolidated Management Accounts") of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the overall revenue of the Group is expected to record an increase of at least 10% as compared with that for the six months ended June 30, 2017, with even higher growth in the revenue from medical services. However, the consolidated profit before tax will decrease by approximately 25-35% as compared with the consolidated profit before tax of RMB86.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This was primarily attributable to the following:

(i) the increase in headcounts and operation costs as the three newly-established clinics in Beijing region (with an additional gross floor area of approximately 10,000 sq.m.) were put into operation during 2018; and

(ii) no gains from the conversion of convertible preferential shares into ordinary shares recorded during the period and the incurrence of the share option expenses as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Board believes that the core businesses of the Group and the original three medical institutions are making encouraging progress, and the expansion of business will be in line with the development of our core businesses with controllable investment costs. In addition, Chengdu New Century Women's and Children's Hospital Co., Ltd. completed the alteration registration with the relevant administration of industry and commerce in August 2018 and has been consolidated into the Group.

As the Company is still in the process of finalising its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary review by the management of the Company on the unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2018 currently available, which has not been audited, confirmed or reviewed by the auditors or audit committee of the Company. The Company expects to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 before the end of August 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited

Mr. Jason ZHOU

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, August 13, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jason ZHOU, Ms. XIN Hong and Mr. XU Han, as executive directors; Mr. GUO Qizhi, Mr. WANG Siye, Ms. ZHANG Lan, Dr. CHENG

Chi-Kong, Adrian and Mr. YANG Yuelin as non-executive directors; and Mr. WU Guanxiong, Mr. SUN Hongbin, Mr. JIANG Yanfu and Dr. MA Jing, as independent non-executive directors.