New Century Hong Kong : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 234)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company") announces that a board meeting of the Company will be held at Unit 3808, 38th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 25 June 2019 at 12:00 noon for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Ng Suet Yi

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Wee Keat (Chairman), Ms. Sio Ion Kuan (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Ng Siew Lang, Linda (Chief Operating Officer), Ms. Lilian Ng, Ms. Chen Ka Chee and Mr. Yu Wai Man as executive directors and Mr. Cheung Chun Kwok, Mr. Kwan Kai Kin, Kenneth and Mr. Ho Yau Ming as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purpose only