New Century Hong Kong : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch of Circular in Relation to Acquisition of 60% Equity Interest in Etc Finance Limited

08/13/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 234)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF

60% EQUITY INTEREST IN ETC FINANCE LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company") dated 18 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Agreement; (ii) further information of the Group and the Target; (iii) the recommendations from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Acquisition; (iv) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Acquisition; and (v) a notice of the SGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 August 2019.

As additional time is required for the preparation of certain information for inclusion in the circular, the despatch date of the circular is expected to be postponed to a date falling on or before 23 August 2019.

On behalf of the Board

Ng Wee Keat

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Wee Keat (Chairman), Ms. Sio Ion Kuan (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Ng Siew Lang, Linda (Chief Operating Officer), Ms. Lilian Ng, Ms. Chen Ka Chee and Mr. Yu Wai Man as executive Directors and Mr. Cheung Chun Kwok, Mr. Kwan Kai Kin, Kenneth and Mr. Ho Yau Ming as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

New Century Group Hong Kong Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 10:01:02 UTC
