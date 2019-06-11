Log in
New Century Hong Kong : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

06/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 234)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the Group is expected to record a significant decrease by over 80% in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 as compared to that of last year.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record a significant decrease by over 80% in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 as compared to that of last year. Such decrease was mainly attributable to (i) net realized and unrealized losses of equity investments at fair value through profit or loss (2018: net realized and unrealized gains); (ii) decrease in charter service income from cruise ships; (iii) decrease in fair value gains on investment properties; (iv) foreign exchange losses (2018: foreign exchange gains); (v) increase in administrative expenses; and (vi) increase in deferred tax expense.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment based on the unaudited management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited or confirmed by the auditor and the audit committee of the Company. The Company is in the process of finalising the audited financial results of the Group for year ended 31 March 2019 which are expected to be published by the end of June 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Ng Wee Keat

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Wee Keat (Chairman), Ms. Sio Ion Kuan (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Ng Siew Lang, Linda (Chief Operating Officer), Ms. Lilian Ng, Ms. Chen Ka Chee and Mr. Yu Wai Man as executive directors and Mr. Cheung Chun Kwok, Mr. Kwan Kai Kin, Kenneth and Mr. Ho Yau Ming as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

New Century Group Hong Kong Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:17:06 UTC
