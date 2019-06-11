New Century Hong Kong : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the Group is expected to record a significant decrease by over 80% in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 as compared to that of last year.

This announcement is made by New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record a significant decrease by over 80% in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 as compared to that of last year. Such decrease was mainly attributable to (i) net realized and unrealized losses of equity investments at fair value through profit or loss (2018: net realized and unrealized gains); (ii) decrease in charter service income from cruise ships; (iii) decrease in fair value gains on investment properties; (iv) foreign exchange losses (2018: foreign exchange gains); (v) increase in administrative expenses; and (vi) increase in deferred tax expense.

