New Century Hong Kong : Circulars - Major and Connected Transaction Relating to the Acquisition of 60% Equity Interest in Etc Finance Limited

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 234)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF 60%

EQUITY INTEREST IN ETC FINANCE LIMITED

Financial adviser to the Company

Optima Capital Limited

Independent Financial Adviser to

the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

Able Capital Partners Limited

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" of this circular, unless the context otherwise requires.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 15 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders is set out on page 16 of this circular. A letter from Able Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 17 to 34 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at Plaza 1 & 2, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same day at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 102 and 103 of this circular.

If you are not able to attend the SGM, you are requested to complete the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Unit 3808, 38th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM (i.e. not later than 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 22 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment of it, if you so wish.

23 August 2019