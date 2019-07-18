New Century Hong Kong : Circulars - Notification Letter and Request Form to Shareholders

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 234)

（股份代號：234）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 函 件

18 July 2019

Dear Shareholder,

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of (i) 2019 Annual Report; (ii) Circular dated 18 July 2019; (iii) Notice of Annual General Meeting; and (iv) Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the Current Corporate Communications of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are available on the Company's website at www.ncgrp.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications through the Company's website (by clicking "Investor Relations") or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it by post or by hand to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your Request Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to access the Corporate Communications through the Company's website (the "Website Version") but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

You are entitled at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or by email to newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to change your choice of means of receiving future Corporate Communications.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

NEW CENTURY GROUP HONG KONG LIMITED

Ng Wee Keat

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting;

a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

For identification purpose only

各位股東：

新世紀集團香港有限公司*（「本公司」）

(i)二零一九年年報；(ii)日期為二零一九年七月十八日之通函；(iii)股東週年大會通告；及(iv)代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）的發佈通知

謹通知 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊的英文及中文版本已於本公司網站www.ncgrp.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」） 網站www.hkexnews.hk上登載。 閣下可透過本公司網站（按「投資者關係」一項）擷取或在香港交易所網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如若 閣下擬收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥及簽署本函背面的申請表格後，將申請表格以郵寄或人手送遞方式交回本公司於香港 的股份過戶登記分處（「香港股份過戶登記分處」），卓佳登捷時有限公司，其地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘 閣下於香港 投寄申請表格，可使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回，而毋須在信封上貼上郵票。若 閣下於海外投寄，則請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下 亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃描副本電郵至newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。

若 閣下已選擇（或被視作已選擇）透過本公司網站擷取公司通訊（「網上版本」），但因任何理由以致收取或接收本次公司通訊之網上版本 時出現困難，本公司在收到 閣下的要求後會立即向 閣下免費發送本次公司通訊的印刷本。

閣下有權隨時向本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處或透過電郵newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com發出至少七天的書面通知，以更改日後 公司通訊之收取方式。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時正至下午五時正），致電香港股份過戶登記 分處的電話熱線(852) 2980 1333查詢。

代表

新世紀集團香港有限公司

黃偉傑

主席

謹啟

二零一九年七月十八日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、其年度賬目 連同核數師報告及（如適用）其財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委 任表格。