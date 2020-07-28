Log in
New Century Hong Kong : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receiving Corporate Communications and Reply Form

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 234)

29 July 2020

Dear Shareholder(s),

Letter to New Registered Shareholders

Election of Means of Receiving Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the bye-laws of New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available to you two options for you to elect for receipt of future corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. The options are:

  1. to access all future Corporate Communications through the Company's website at www.ncgrp.com.hk in both English and Chinese (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies; or
  2. to receive all future Corporate Communications in printed form in both English and Chinese (the "Printed Version").

In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark "X", in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Reply Form to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Reply Form to newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If the Company does not receive duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive no response from you indicating your objection to access the Corporate Communications through the Company's website by 31 August 2020, you are deemed to have elected the Website Version instead of the Printed Version.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Website Version, the Company will, on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed, notify you of the publication of such Corporate Communications on the Company's website by email (if you have provided an email address), or by post (if no email address is provided) to your address as appearing the Company's register of members maintained by the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.

You are entitled at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or by email to newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to change your choice of means of receiving Corporate Communications. If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Website Version but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Printed Version to you free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on request; and (b) both versions will also be available on the Company's website at www.ncgrp.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

NEW CENTURY GROUP HONG KONG LIMITED

Ng Wee Keat

Chairman

*  For identification purpose only

Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholder(s)

*

登記股東姓名及地址

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

REPLY FORM 回 條

To: New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (the "Company")

致：

新世紀集團香港有限公司*（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 234)

（股份代號：234

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

經卓佳登捷時有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications# of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人╱我們欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following two boxes) （請從下列兩個選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to access all future Corporate Communications through the Company's website at www.ncgrp.com.hk (the "Website Version") in both English and Chinese, instead of receiving printed copies; and receive an email notification to my/our email address below (if so provided) or a notification letter mailed to my/our address when printed copies of the relevant Corporate Communications are mailed; OR

透過本公司網站www.ncgrp.com.hk擷取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文版本（「網上版本」），以代替收取印刷本，並在有關 公司通訊之印刷本寄出時，向本人╱吾等發出電郵通知至以下電郵地址（如有提供）或郵寄通知函件至本人╱吾等的地址；

my/our email address

本人╱吾等的電郵地址

(For notification of publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website)

（供通知本人╱吾等公司通訊已於本公司網站登載之用）

to receive all future Corporate Communications in printed form in both English and Chinese. 收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文版印刷本。

Contact telephone number:

聯絡電話號碼：

Signature:

Date:

簽名：

日期：

Notes 附註：

  1. Please specify your name and address clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS on the top left hand corner in this Reply Form if you downloaded this form from the
    Company's website.
    倘若 閣下從公司網站下載本回條，請於本表格左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
  2. Please complete this Reply Form clearly. If no box, or more than one box, is marked "X", or the Reply Form is not signed or otherwise incorrectly completed, the Reply Form will be void.
    請 閣下清楚填妥本回條。倘未有在任何一個空格或在超過一個空格劃上「X」號或回條沒有簽署或在其他方面填寫不正確，回條將會作廢。
  3. If the Company does not receive this duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive no response indicating the objection from you by 31 August 2020, you are deemed to have elected the Website Version in place of receiving printed copies, and we will send you a letter notifying you of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website in future.
    倘若本公司於二零二零年八月三十一日或之前仍未收到 閣下已填妥及簽署的回條或未有收到表示反對的回應， 閣下將被視作已選擇網上版本以代替收 取印刷本，日後本公司在本公司網站登載公司通訊時，將會向 閣下郵寄通知函件。
  4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  5. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company otherwise by at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
    上述指示適用於日後寄發予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下向本公司發出至少七天的書面通知予本公司於香港的股份過戶登記分處（「香港股份過戶 登記分處」）卓佳登捷時有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓或以電郵方式發送至newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com另作選擇為止。
  6. Shareholders are entitled at any time by giving at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or by email to newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to change the choice of means of receiving the Corporate Communications.
    股東有權隨時向本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處或透過電郵newcentury-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com發出至少七天的書面通知，以更改公司通訊之收取方式。
  7. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instructions written on this Reply Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本回條上的額外書寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report;
    1. the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、其年度帳目連同核數師報 告及（如適用）其財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

* For identification purpose only 僅供識別

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

in order to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

閣下寄回本回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited 卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost No. 37 簡便回郵號碼37

Hong Kong 香港

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited

新世紀集團香港有限公司

(234)

Disclaimer

New Century Group Hong Kong Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:51 UTC
