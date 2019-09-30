New Century Resources : Annual Financial Statements

New Century Resources Limited and Controlled Entities - ABN 53 142 165 080
Director
Experience and expertise
Other current
Former listed
New Century
listed entity
special
directorships
responsibilities
in last three
Patrick Walta
Patrick Walta is a qualified metallurgist,
None
Matador
Managing
Mining Limited
Director
Managing
(to 3 July
Director
treatment industries.
Appointed 13
Primary Gold
Mr Walta's experience within the mining
Limited (to 31
industry includes public and private company
May 2017)
Degrees in
management, mineral processing, mergers
and acquisitions, initial public offerings,
Chemical
project management, feasibility studies,
Engineering
exploration activities, competitive intelligence
and Science
and strategic planning. Mr Walta also has a
|
MBA
through Rio Tinto, Citic Pacific Mining, Cradle
Resources, Carbine Resources, Primary Gold
Masters of
and Clean TeQ.
Science
(Mineral
Economics)
Diploma of
Project
Management
Nick Cernotta
Nick Cernotta is a mining engineer who has
Northern Star
ServTech
Chair of
held senior operational and executive roles in
|
Remuneration &
Australia and overseas over a 30 plus year
|
Nomination
period. Mr Cernotta has considerable
(to 22
experience in the management and operation
|
Appointed 28
|
Director of Operations at Fortescue Metals
& Risk
Group, Chief Operating Officer
|
B.Eng
|
at MacMahon Holdings Limited and as
(Mining)
Director of Operations for Barrick (Australia
|
Pacific) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Barrick Gold
|
Corporation.
Mr Cernotta's particular operational expertise
|
is in managing safety, culture, production and
cost efficiency, and organisational
|
Evan
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining
African Gold
Primary Gold
Member of Audit
executive with a background in corporate and
Limited (to 29
mining law. He is the principal of corporate
November
advisory and administration firm Konkera
2017)
Boss
Appointed 10
the areas of equity capital markets, corporate
Clancy
finance, structuring, asset acquisition,
Exploration
corporate governance and external
B.Comm, LLB
December
Resources
5
