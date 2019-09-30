Log in
New Century Resources : Annual Financial Statements

09/30/2019 | 03:28am EDT

LIMITED AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 53 142 165 080

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

30 June 2019

New Century Resources Limited and Controlled Entities - ABN 53 142 165 080

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Corporate directory ........................................................................................................................

3

Directors' report .............................................................................................................................

4

Auditor's independence declaration .............................................................................................

22

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .................................

23

Consolidated statement of financial position ................................................................................

24

Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................

25

Consolidated statement of cashflows...........................................................................................

27

Notes to the financial statements .................................................................................................

28

Directors' declaration ...................................................................................................................

72

Independent auditor's report ........................................................................................................

73

2

New Century Resources Limited and Controlled Entities - ABN 53 142 165 080

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Robert McDonald (Chairman)

Patrick Walta (Managing Director)

Nick Cernotta (Non-Executive Director)

Evan Cranston (Non-Executive Director)

Bryn Hardcastle (Non-Executive Director)

Peter Watson (Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary

Oonagh Malone

Stock exchange

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) Code: NCZ

Home office: Perth

Country of incorporation and domicile

Australia

Registered and business address

Level 4, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne, Victoria 3000 Australia

Telephone: +61 3 9070 3300

Email: info@newcenturyresources.com

Website: www.newcenturyresources.com

Auditors

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

550 Bourke Street

Melbourne, Victoria 3000

Share registry

Automic Registry Services

126 Phillip Street

Sydney, New South Wales 2000

Telephone: +61 2 9698 5414

Solicitors

Bellanhouse

Level 19, Alluvion

58 Mounts Bay Road

Perth, Western Australia 6000

3

New Century Resources Limited and Controlled Entities - ABN 53 142 165 080

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Group' or the 'Consolidated Entity') consisting of New Century Resources Limited (referred to hereafter as 'New Century Resources Limited' or the 'Company') and the entities it controlled for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Directors

The names of Directors who held office during or since the end of the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

Robert McDonald (Chairman)

appointed 17 July 2019

Patrick Walta (Managing Director)

Nick Cernotta

appointed 28 March 2019

Evan Cranston

Tom Eadie

resigned 28 March 2019

Bryn Hardcastle

Tolga Kumova

resigned 17 July 2019

Peter Watson

Information on current directors

Director

Experience and expertise

Other current

Former listed

New Century

listed entity

entity

special

directorships

directorships

responsibilities

in last three

years

Robert

Robert McDonald has more than 40 years of

Cobalt Blue

Sedgman

Chairman of

McDonald

broad experience in the international mining

Holdings

Limited (to 14

New Century

sector. His early career within the Rio Tinto

Limited

April 2016)

Limited Board

Chairman

Group involved various operational business

development, deal making and strategic

Member of

Appointed 17

planning roles for Hamersley Iron, RTZ

Remuneration &

Services and Rio Tinto Minera SA.

Nomination

July 2019

Committee

B.Comm

This experience was followed by 20 years of

investment banking, initially with BA

Australia, then as director and principal of

MBA

Resource Finance Corporation, and

subsequently as a Managing Director of N.M.

(Honours)

Rothschild & Sons. In these roles he was

Member of the

responsible for a wide range of advisory

services including company formation,

AusIMM

mergers and acquisitions, business

origination, strategic advice on value

creation/recognition, risk management,

fairness opinions, debt and equity capital

raisings and corporate restructurings.

Over the most recent decade Mr McDonald

has continued as a trusted investment

banking advisor to a selected group of major

international mining and investment

companies. He has also maintained an active

involvement in publicly listed and private

mining and mining service companies

through various board roles including as non-

executive director and chairman.

4

New Century Resources Limited and Controlled Entities - ABN 53 142 165 080

Director

Experience and expertise

Other current

Former listed

New Century

listed entity

entity

special

directorships

directorships

responsibilities

in last three

years

Patrick Walta

Patrick Walta is a qualified metallurgist,

None

Matador

Managing

mineral economist and board executive with

Mining Limited

Director

Managing

experience across both technical and

(to 3 July

commercial roles within the mining and water

2018)

Director

treatment industries.

Appointed 13

Primary Gold

Mr Walta's experience within the mining

Limited (to 31

July 2017

industry includes public and private company

May 2017)

Degrees in

management, mineral processing, mergers

and acquisitions, initial public offerings,

Chemical

project management, feasibility studies,

Engineering

exploration activities, competitive intelligence

and Science

and strategic planning. Mr Walta also has a

broad level of resource industry experience

MBA

through Rio Tinto, Citic Pacific Mining, Cradle

Resources, Carbine Resources, Primary Gold

Masters of

and Clean TeQ.

Science

(Mineral

Economics)

Diploma of

Project

Management

Nick Cernotta

Nick Cernotta is a mining engineer who has

Northern Star

ServTech

Chair of

held senior operational and executive roles in

Resources

Global

Remuneration &

Non-Executive

Australia and overseas over a 30 plus year

Limited

Holdings Ltd

Nomination

Director

period. Mr Cernotta has considerable

(to 22

Committee

experience in the management and operation

Panoramic

November

Member of Audit

Appointed 28

of large resource projects, having served as

Resources

2017)

Director of Operations at Fortescue Metals

& Risk

March 2019

Limited

Group, Chief Operating Officer

Committee

B.Eng

(Underground, International and Engineering)

Pilbara

Member of

at MacMahon Holdings Limited and as

(Mining)

Minerals

Director of Operations for Barrick (Australia

Environmental,

Limited

Pacific) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Barrick Gold

Social &

Corporation.

Governance

Mr Cernotta's particular operational expertise

Committee

is in managing safety, culture, production and

cost efficiency, and organisational

effectiveness.

Evan

Evan Cranston is an experienced mining

African Gold

Primary Gold

Member of Audit

Cranston

executive with a background in corporate and

Resources

Limited (to 29

& Risk

Non-Executive

mining law. He is the principal of corporate

Limited

November

Committee

Director

advisory and administration firm Konkera

2017)

Corporate and has extensive experience in

Boss

Appointed 10

the areas of equity capital markets, corporate

Resources

Clancy

October 2012

finance, structuring, asset acquisition,

Limited

Exploration

corporate governance and external

Ltd (to 1

B.Comm, LLB

stakeholder relations.

Carbine

December

Resources

2017)

Limited

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019
