New Century Resources : Annual Financial Statements

Notes to the financial statements .................................................................................................

Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .................................

New Century Resources Limited and Controlled Entities - ABN 53 142 165 080

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Group' or the 'Consolidated Entity') consisting of New Century Resources Limited (referred to hereafter as 'New Century Resources Limited' or the 'Company') and the entities it controlled for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Directors

The names of Directors who held office during or since the end of the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.