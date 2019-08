New Century Resources : Change in substantial holding from MQG

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme New Century Resources Ltd NCZ.AX ABN/ACN/ARSN 53 142 165 080 1. Details of substantial holder Name Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A ('Macquarie Group Entities') ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 122 169 279 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on: 12 August 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on: 14 August 2019 The previous notice was dated: 9 August 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power Person's votes Voting power 'FPO' 59,272,898 10.22% 69,772,898 12.03%

3. Change in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of change Consideration given in Number of securities Class Voting power interest has changed relation to change affected See Annexure B 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Number of securities Class Person's securities registered as holder interest votes MACQUARIE BANK MACQUARIE BANK MACQUARIE BANK Pursuant to section 608 of the 68,550,000 FPO 68,550,000 LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED Corporations Act MACQUARIE INVESTMENT Bond Street Bond Street Pursuant to section 608 of the 819,047 FPO 819,047 MANAGEMENT LTD Custodians Limited Custodians Limited Corporations Act MACQUARIE INVESTMENT National Nominees National Nominees Pursuant to section 30,200 FPO 30,200 MANAGEMENT GLOBAL Limited Limited 608 of the LTD Corporations Act MACQUARIE INVESTMENT Pursuant to section MANAGEMENT Citibank Hong Kong Citibank Hong Kong 608 of the 373,651 FPO 373,651 AUSTRALIA LTD Corporations Act

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: