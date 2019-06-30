Log in
New Century Resources : Change of Directors' Interest Notices

06/30/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

53 142 165 080

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Evan Cranston

Date of last notice

1 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Held by Konkera Pty Ltd. Evan Cranston

(including registered holder)

is a director of Konkera Pty Ltd.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

28 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

31,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

7,000,000 unquoted options exercisable

at $0.25 each on or before 13 July 2022

5,500,000 unquoted options exercisable

at $0.25 each on or before 27 February

2021

1,500,000 unquoted options exercisable

at $0.50 each on or before 27 February

2021

875,000 unquoted options exercisable at

$0.75 each on or before 27 February 2021

875,000 unquoted options exercisable at

$1.00 each on or before 27 February 2021

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

100,000

Number disposed

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$48,500

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

31,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares

7,000,000 unquoted options exercisable

at $0.25 each on or before 13 July 2022

5,500,000 unquoted options exercisable

at $0.25 each on or before 27 February

2021

1,500,000 unquoted options exercisable

at $0.50 each on or before 27 February

2021

875,000 unquoted options exercisable at

$0.75 each on or before 27 February 2021

875,000 unquoted options exercisable at

$1.00 each on or before 27 February 2021

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

53 142 165 080

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Watson

Date of last notice

21 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Held jointly with spouse as trustees for

(including registered holder)

Doc & Lin Super Fund.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

28 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

51,320 ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary Shares

Number acquired

42,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$20,797.23

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

93,320 ordinary shares

Nature of change

On-market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities

or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:47:03 UTC
