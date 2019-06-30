New Century Resources : Change of Directors' Interest Notices

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 53 142 165 080

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Evan Cranston Date of last notice 1 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Held by Konkera Pty Ltd. Evan Cranston (including registered holder) is a director of Konkera Pty Ltd. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 28 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change • 31,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares • 7,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.25 each on or before 13 July 2022 • 5,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.25 each on or before 27 February 2021 • 1,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.50 each on or before 27 February 2021 • 875,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.75 each on or before 27 February 2021 875,000 unquoted options exercisable at $1.00 each on or before 27 February 2021 Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 100,000 Number disposed Nil