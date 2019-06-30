|
New Century Resources : Change of Directors' Interest Notices
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
53 142 165 080
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Evan Cranston
Date of last notice
1 March 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Held by Konkera Pty Ltd. Evan Cranston
is a director of Konkera Pty Ltd.
Date of change
28 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
• 31,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
• 7,000,000 unquoted options exercisable
at $0.25 each on or before 13 July 2022
• 5,500,000 unquoted options exercisable
at $0.25 each on or before 27 February
2021
• 1,500,000 unquoted options exercisable
at $0.50 each on or before 27 February
2021
• 875,000 unquoted options exercisable at
$0.75 each on or before 27 February 2021
875,000 unquoted options exercisable at
$1.00 each on or before 27 February 2021
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
100,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$48,500
No. of securities held after change
• 31,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares
• 7,000,000 unquoted options exercisable
at $0.25 each on or before 13 July 2022
• 5,500,000 unquoted options exercisable
at $0.25 each on or before 27 February
2021
• 1,500,000 unquoted options exercisable
at $0.50 each on or before 27 February
2021
• 875,000 unquoted options exercisable at
$0.75 each on or before 27 February 2021
• 875,000 unquoted options exercisable at
$1.00 each on or before 27 February 2021
Nature of change
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
53 142 165 080
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Watson
Date of last notice
21 February 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
|
Held jointly with spouse as trustees for
|
Doc & Lin Super Fund.
Date of change
28 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
51,320 ordinary shares
Class
Fully paid ordinary Shares
Number acquired
42,000
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
$20,797.23
No. of securities held after change
93,320 ordinary shares
Nature of change
On-market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
