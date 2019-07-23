New Century Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
New Century Resources Limited
ABN
53 142 165 080
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Tolga Kumova
Date of last notice
30 May 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
17 July 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
Kitara Investments
Pty
Ltd
16,666,666 shares
7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.25
Kumova is a director.
each on or before 13 July 2021
7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.50
each on or before 13 July 2021
7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.75
each on or before 13 July 2021
7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $1.00
each on or before 13 July 2021
Gondwana Investment
Group
1,250,000 shares
Ltd
A/C> - Mr Kumova is a director.
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
N/A
(if issued securities)
N/A
interest relates
