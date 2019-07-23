Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Century Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

New Century Resources Limited

ABN

53 142 165 080

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Tolga Kumova

Date of last notice

30 May 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

17 July 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest

Kitara Investments

Pty

Ltd

16,666,666 shares

- Mr

7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.25

Kumova is a director.

each on or before 13 July 2021

7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.50

each on or before 13 July 2021

7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.75

each on or before 13 July 2021

7,500,000 unquoted options exercisable at $1.00

each on or before 13 July 2021

Gondwana Investment

Group

Pty

1,250,000 shares

Ltd

A/C> - Mr Kumova is a director.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 08:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:30aGAZIT GLOBE : to acquire all remaining minority shareholder interests in subsidiary Atrium
PU
04:30aKAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
04:30aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:30aSPI Energy Enters into a Framework Agreement to Acquire Up To 21MW of Solar Project Portfolio in Oregon
GL
04:27aJRJR33 : Seth Patin CEO of LogistiVIEW Discusses Safer Warehouses with Increased Picking Accuracy this Holiday Season
AQ
04:25aCORCENTRIC : Five Key Takeaways From Matt Clark
PU
04:25aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Prospectus Opens in a new Window
PU
04:25aBANCO SANTANDER : Press release regarding the Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting held today
PU
04:25aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : China's Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE
RE
04:20aNISSAN MOTOR : 5 ways EVs can transform mobile retail
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Popular costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group