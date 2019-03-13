New Century Resources : Half Year Financial Report

LIMITED AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 53 142 165 080

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 December 2018

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report for New Century for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Directors

The Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

Evan Cranston

Tom Eadie Bryn Hardcastle Tolga Kumova Patrick Walta Peter Watson

Principal activities

The principal activities of the Group for the financial year were the review and development of mineral exploration projects.

Dividends

No dividend has been declared or paid by the Group during the half-year and the Directors do not at present recommend a dividend.

Operating results

The consolidated loss of the Group amounted to $10,068,891 (2017: Loss $85,186,555) after providing for income tax.

Review of operations and significant changes in the state of affairs

During the financial period, the Group continued with the development and commissioning of the Century Mine. First shipment of zinc was achieved during the period. Further information is set out in the Company's ASX announcement which is located at the Company's website.

Subsequent to half-year end on 18 February 2019, the Group secured a new financing facility with Varde Partners Inc ('Varde'). This comprises a secured facility of $60,000,000 which is approved and was available for immediate draw down and an unsecured facility of $40,000,000 which is subject to conditions precedent before draw down. On 22 February 2019, the Group repaid the National Australia Bank facility of $20,000,000 which had been obtained earlier on 31 October 2018. Further details are set out in Notes 10 and 19 to the Financial Statements.

In the prior financial period, a strategic decision was made by the Group to suspend work on the definitive feasibility study for the Kodiak Coking Coal Project, which is located in Alabama, USA. During the period the Group continued to maintain the Kodiak Coking Coal Project in care and maintenance mode, including environmental studies and monitoring. The Group is considering its options with regards to future financing of the Kodiak Coking Coal Project.

During the half-year, the Company changed its external auditor from Bentleys Audit & Corporate (WA) Pty Ltd to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

Matters subsequent to the end of the half-year

On 18 February 2019, the Group secured a new financing facility with Varde. This comprises a secured facility of $60,000,000 which is approved and available for immediate draw down and an unsecured facility of $40,000,000 which is subject to conditions precedent before draw down.

On 22 February 2019, the Group repaid the National Australia Bank facility of $20,000,000 which had been obtained earlier on 31 October 2018.

There have been no other events that have occurred subsequent to the reporting date which have significantly affected or may significantly affect the Group's operations or results in future years.

Future developments, prospects and business strategies

Disclosure of further information regarding likely developments in the operations of the Group in future financial periods and the expected results of those operations are set out in the Company's ASX announcements which are located at the Company's website.

Auditor's independence declaration

The auditor's independence declaration is set out on the following page and forms part of the Directors' Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Made and signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

Evan Cranston

Executive Chairman

Perth

13 March 2019