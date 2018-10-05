New Century Resources : MV WUNMA ARRIVES KARUMBA PORT FOR FIRST SHIPMENT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ 05 October 2018

MV WUNMA VESSEL ARRIVES AT KARUMBA PORT:

FIRST CONCENTRATE SHIPMENT SCHEDULED FOR LATE OCTOBER

• New Century's transhipment vessel, the MV Wunma, has successfully completed refurbishment activities both on time and budget and returned to dock in Karumba

• New Century will initiate shipping of zinc concentrate in late October 2018

• Century's operational load commissioning program continues on schedule, with progressive ramp up of concentrate quality, zinc recovery & plant throughput

• Concentrate quality is already similar to several other top 10 zinc operations

• New Century has received revenue of A$27.2M to date from concentrate sales

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to announce the successful return of the Company's transhipment vessel, the MV Wunma, to dock at the Karumba Port Facility.

The return of the MV Wunma has allowed New Century to confirm export details for its first shipment of concentrate, with a 10,000t parcel scheduled for delivery in late October 2018.

Figure 1: New Century's transhipment vessel, the MV Wunma, now docked again at the Company's port facility in

Karumba

Office Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone +61 (3) 9070 3300 Email info@newcenturyresources.com Website www.newcenturyresources.com

MV Wunma Overview

The MV Wunma transhipment vessel is custom-built for the shallow waters of the Norman River channel and is used to transfer 5,000t parcels of concentrate to export ships anchored in the Gulf of Carpentaria. It takes approximately 12 hours for the vessel to load, transport and discharge concentrates and return to the Karumba Port. The vessel can operate day and night pending weather conditions.

Upon cessation of operations at Century by MMG Limited, the MV Wunma was sailed to Papua New Guinea and docked for care and maintenance. In Q1 2018 New Century initiated a refurbishment program for the Wunma in preparation for its return to Karumba for use in the new operations at Century. This program has now been completed, both on time and on budget.

Figure 2: The MV Wunma sailing up the Norman River at Karumba to the Company's port facility

Dredging Program Overview

As part of the restart of Karumba port operations, the Company has also reinstated the annual dredging program at the mouth of the Norman River. The 2018 dredging program involved a A$6.8M commitment, solely funded by New Century, and represented the first dredging activities undertaken at Karumba since early 2016. Annual dredging costs are anticipated to be ~A$2.0Mpa going forward.

Dredging was completed to a depth of 3.2m, which provides sufficient draught for ongoing transhipment of up to 5,000t parcels of zinc concentrate from New Century's wharf at Karumba to the bulk cargo export vessels located ~20km offshore in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

The dredging also provides significant benefits to third party users of the Karumba Port area, allowing expansion of existing cattle export and commercial fishing operations.

Figure 3: The dredged channel at the mouth of the Norman river, which facilitates the restart of concentrate shipments from Karumba and other significant benefits for third party shipping channel users

Century Commissioning on Track

As announced in the September Monthly Development Update (see ASX Announcement 01 October 2018), the Company has made strong initial progress through the load commissioning process of its Century operations. The Company is already producing saleable concentrate with a total impurity level (including iron, lead, manganese, cadmium & silica) equivalent to or less than several top 10 zinc operations.

A recent media report has inaccurately represented the Company's commissioning developments to date, suggesting saleability issues and delays to concentrate shipping due to a high lead content.

The Century Tailings Deposit contains a minor lead component (<0.5% Pb) previously unrecovered from the original operations (which elected to produce separate zinc and lead products).

As with most base metal ore bodies, it is common for any lead in the deposit to initially float in preference to zinc, which is also the case at Century. The progressive increase of zinc recovery from the Century commissioning process is continuing as planned, resulting in continued dilution of the minor lead component within the final concentrate.

This process was successfully implemented during bench scale test work (by New Century and MMG Limited) and also during the commissioning of the Company's Demonstration Plant in May 2018, which ultimately yielded consistent on specification product (including lead) from the Deposit.

In addition, many smelting operations recover lead as a valuable by-product from zinc concentrates. This is the case for Glencore's McArthur River Mine, which produces approximately 400,000 tonnes per annum of zinc concentrate from which both the zinc and lead components are typically extracted during the smelting process.

The lead content within zinc concentrates therefore typically has little effect on overall saleability of the product in comparison to other impurities such as manganese, iron, cadmium or silica.

New Century has already achieved sales of A$27.2M for its current concentrate specification which has attracted no penalties for lead content and only an immaterial penalty for silica. This has provided strong cashflow for the Company just one month after starting the plant load commissioning process.

The successful completion of the Wunma refurbishment and return to Karumba has allowed the Company to initiate concentrate shipments, with the first scheduled for late October. The Company also remains on schedule to deliver concentrate to its existing offtake partners in Q4 2018.

Figure 4: New Century's Port Manager Greg O'Shea alongside zinc concentrate stockpiled at the Karumba Port

Facility ahead of first shipment

Figure 5: Example historical operations of the WV Wunma, loading zinc concentrate into a bulk cargo export vessel ~20km offshore for transport to smelters around the world

About New Century Resources

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is an Australian base metal company, with its operation at the Century Mine in Queensland ramping up to become one of the world's top 10 zinc producers.

As part of the Century operations, the Company is upgrading the Mine's existing world-class infrastructure including a large scale multi train flotation plant, 700-person camp, private airport, grid power connection, 304km slurry pipeline, port facility and concentrate transhipment vessel.

New Century is initially focused on the existing Proved Ore Reserves at Century to produce zinc in the lowest cost quartile globally. Substantial Mineral Resources also exist on the mining leases, which provide a significant opportunity for mine life extension and metal production increase.

To learn more, please visit: www.newcenturyresources.com

