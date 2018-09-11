Log in
New Century Resources : NCZ COMMENCES PIPELINE OPERATIONS AND CONCENTRATE DELIVERY

09/11/2018 | 02:32am CEST

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ 11 September 2018

NEW CENTURY COMMENCES SLURRY PIPELINE OPERATIONS & CONCENTRATE DELIVERY TO THE KARUMBA PORT FACILTY

  • Zinc concentrate pumping through the slurry pipeline underway

  • Concentrate being delivered to New Century's Karumba Port Facility for export

  • First revenue from concentrate sales anticipated this month

  • New Century remains on track for first shipment of concentrate in Q4 2018

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to announce the initiation of zinc concentrate pumping along the slurry pipeline to the Company's port facility in Karumba. Operation of the slurry pipeline represents another important milestone for New Century, with the saleable zinc concentrate produced on site to date now undertaking the first stage of logistics for export. The pumping of slurry to Karumba also allows the Company to anticipate the receival of first revenue from sales of concentrate later this month.

Figure 1: Century Zinc Mine slurry pipeline inlet, with product tanks and zinc product thickener (foreground)

along with stores, maintenance and the processing plant (background)

Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

Figure 2: Three Wirth pumps used for single stage pumping (duty/duty/standby) of concentrate along the 304km slurry pipeline

Figure 3: Part of the onsite concentrate inventory held in the product tanks and now being pumped to the

Karumba Port Facility via the slurry pipeline

Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

Figure 4: Regional setting of the Century Zinc Mine in NW Queensland, including the slurry pipeline route to the

Company's port facility at Karumba, where global export of zinc concentrate occurs

Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

About New Century Resources

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is an Australian base metal company, with its operation at the Century Mine in Queensland ramping up to become one of the world's top 10 zinc producers. As part of the Century operations, the Company is upgrading the Mine's existing world-class infrastructure including a large scale multi train flotation plant, 700-person camp, private airport, grid power connection, 304km slurry pipeline, port facility and concentrate transhipment vessel. New Century is initially focused the existing Proved Ore Reserves at Century to produce zinc in the lowest cost quartile globally. Substantial Mineral Resources also exist on the mining leases, which provide a significant opportunity for mine life extension and metal production increase.

To learn more, please visit: www.newcenturyresources.com

For further information, please contact:

New Century Resources

Media enquiries

Patrick Walta

Shane Goodwin

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Affairs

P: +61 3 9070 3300

P: +61 434 039 106

E:info@newcenturyresources.com

E:sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com

Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 00:31:06 UTC
