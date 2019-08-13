New Century Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 142 165 080 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING The General Meeting of the Company will be held at Dexus Place Melbourne, Level 14, 385 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 10am (AEST). The Notice of General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on (03) 9070 3300. Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED A C N 1 4 2 1 6 5 0 8 0 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the general meeting of Shareholders of New Century Resources Limited (Company) will be held at Dexus Place Melbourne, Level 14, 385 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 10am (AEST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 at 7:00pm (AEST). Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1. AGENDA 1. Resolution 1 - Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 73,859,807 Shares at $0.33 per Share to raise approximately $24.4 million on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person (and any nominee of such a person) who participated in the issue of the Shares, or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. - 2 -

2. Resolution 2 - Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 54,928,072 Shares at $0.33 each to raise approximately $18.1 million on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder) or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 3. Resolution 3 - Approval to issue Shares to Directors and Management To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 10.11, Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Shares to the Related Party Participant and the Management Participant (or their respective nominees), to raise a total of approximately $500,000 at $0.33 per Share on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of the Related Party Participant or the Management Participant (or any of their nominees), or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 3 -

4. Resolution 4 - Ratification of prior issue of Options to Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 2,000,000 Options to Director, Mr Nicholas Cernotta on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Nicholas Cernotta (or any of his nominees), or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibitions In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on these Resolutions if: the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 5. Resolution 5 - Approval to issue Options to Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 2,000,000 Options to Director Mr Robert McDonald (or his nominees) on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." - 4 -

Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Robert McDonald (and his nominees), or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibitions In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on these Resolutions if: the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Oonagh Malone Company Secretary Dated: 12 August 2019 - 5 -

