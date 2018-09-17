New Century Resources : OFFICIAL REOPENING OF THE CENTURY ZINC MINE

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ 17 September 2018

OFFICIAL REOPENING OF THE CENTURY ZINC MINE

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to announce that the official reopening of the Century Mine occurred on Friday the 14th of September. The opening was marked with a formal event on site, with the New Century team welcoming guests from state and federal government, the investment community and the media.

The Company was particularly pleased to welcome Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator the Honourable Matt Canavan, along with the Honourable Bob Katter MP, Robbie Katter MP, local Mayors and representatives of the Waanyi community.

Figure 1: Century Mine opening ribbon cutting ceremony with (left to right) New Century Resources MD Patrick Walta, the Honourable Bob Katter MP, Senator the Honourable Matt Canavan, Waanyi PBC Director Claudette

Albert, Burke Shire Council Mayor Ernie Camp and Waanyi Elder Barry Dick

Figure 2: New Century Resources MD Patrick Walta and Senator the Honourable Matt Canavan touring the hydraulic mining facilities at the Century Zinc Mine

Guests on the site visit were treated to an inspection of the New Century Resources tailings reprocessing operations, providing a close-up viewing of Australia's largest ever hydraulic mining operation.

Phase 1 operations at the Century Mine are underway, which involve the mining and reprocessing of 8Mtpa of tailings and production of zinc concentrate to be exported via the Company's port facility at Karumba. The Company is targeting the progressive ramp up of operations to 15Mtpa via the refurbishment of the northern flotation train and further supporting infrastructure at the Century Mine.

New Century Resources' Managing Director Patrick Walta welcomed guests to the Century Mine and explained the Company's ambition to be Australia's premier mining rehabilitation company:

"New Century Resources is dedicated to implementing its economic mine rehabilitation strategy and to establishing a successful business that creates improved environmental outcomes and continued community benefits.

The reinvigorated Century Mine operations have also created ongoing indigenous employment opportunities and local community development initiatives through the continued implementation of the Gulf Communities Native Title Agreement."

Figure 3: Century Zinc Mine Processing Plant

Mr Walta also noted the important role of the Traditional Owners in the past and present operation of the Century Mine and welcomed the participation of Waanyi PBC Members and representatives of the Waanyi-Downer Joint Venture (WDJV) in the official reopening ceremony.

For several years the WDJV has been actively engaged at Century through ongoing care and maintenance works and delivery of training and development programs for local Indigenous Peoples. In May 2018, New Century announced it had executed a Cultural Heritage Management Plan (CHMP) and a Mining Services Agreement (MSA) with the WDJV to undertake works associated with the Company's insitu Mineral Resource at South Block.

The WDJV is a 50:50 joint venture between Waanyi Enterprises Pty Ltd and Downer EDI Mining Pty Ltd, representing the interests of both the Waanyi People (Traditional Owners of the Century Mining Lease area) and Downer Group's Mining Services Division. The WDJV is Chaired by Mr Warren Mundine, former Head of the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council.

The incorporation of the MSA within the compensation arrangements for a CHMP is a first for the mining industry and provides a viable mechanism to properly recognise the significant value of Indigenous Cultural Heritage, while also empowering Traditional Owner communities with mining developments occurring within their traditional lands.

Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator the Honourable Matt Canavan said the reopening of the Century Mine was a historical event for north-western Queensland. Commenting further, Minister Canavan said:

"I am passionate about the mining industry and this Project demonstrates why: it brings income and jobs to regional areas and improves the state and national economies as well."

Federal Member for Kennedy, the Honourable Bob Katter MP also attended the opening and said:

"New Century's innovative strategy for the restart of Century is the now largest hydraulic mining operation in Australia and is vital to the continued prosperity of Northern Queensland."

Clicking on Figure 4 or following the link below provides a further overview of the formal reopening event at the Century Zinc Mine: https://youtu.be/nlReBhPq-Ao

Century Mine Official Reopening

Figure 4: Century Zinc Mine official reopening video

For further information, please contact:

For further information, please contact: