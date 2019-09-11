Log in
New Century Resources : Results of Meeting

09/11/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ

12 September 2019

RESULTS OF MEETING

New Century Resources Limited (Company or New Century) (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Discretionary

(voted For)

1:

Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1

168,774,369

1,776,421

194,181

Placement Shares

2:

Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement

168,744,369

1,806,421

194,181

Shares

3: Approval to issue Shares to Directors and

140,362,062

3,296,139

10,141,910

Management

4:

Ratification of prior issue of Options to

115,953,966

27,904,235

10,141,910

Director

5:

Approval to issue Options to Director

116,093,336

28,064,865

10,141,910

For further information, please contact:

New Century Resources

Media enquiries

Patrick Walta

Shane Goodwin

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Affairs

P: +61 3 9070 3300

P: +61 434 039 106

E: info@newcenturyresources.com

E: sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com

Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 02:06:07 UTC
