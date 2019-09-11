New Century Resources : Results of Meeting

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: NCZ 12 September 2019

RESULTS OF MEETING

New Century Resources Limited (Company or New Century) (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Resolution For Against Discretionary (voted For) 1: Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1 168,774,369 1,776,421 194,181 Placement Shares 2: Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement 168,744,369 1,806,421 194,181 Shares 3: Approval to issue Shares to Directors and 140,362,062 3,296,139 10,141,910 Management 4: Ratification of prior issue of Options to 115,953,966 27,904,235 10,141,910 Director 5: Approval to issue Options to Director 116,093,336 28,064,865 10,141,910

For further information, please contact: New Century Resources Media enquiries Patrick Walta Shane Goodwin Managing Director Head of Corporate Affairs P: +61 3 9070 3300 P: +61 434 039 106 E: info@newcenturyresources.com E: sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com