New Century Resources : Results of Meeting

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: NCZ
12 September 2019
RESULTS OF MEETING
New Century Resources Limited (Company or New Century) (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:
1:
Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1
168,774,369
1,776,421
194,181
2:
Approval to issue Tranche 2 Placement
168,744,369
1,806,421
194,181
3: Approval to issue Shares to Directors and
140,362,062
3,296,139
10,141,910
4:
Ratification of prior issue of Options to
115,953,966
27,904,235
10,141,910
5:
Approval to issue Options to Director
116,093,336
28,064,865
10,141,910
