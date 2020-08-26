Log in
New Christian book provides practical application of ancient wisdom from the Book of Proverbs to one's daily life

08/26/2020 | 01:28am EDT

BETHEL, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning timeless truths into practical lessons, Lorin Bradbury, Ph.D., presents an application of ancient Hebrew truths from the Book of Proverbs in “Treasures from an Old Book” (published by WestBow Press).

 

The Book of Proverbs is filled with wisdom that can guide people in daily living. Bradbury believes that a study of the Book of Proverbs will not only make the foolish wise, but will make the wise wiser and the good better. Hence, in this first volume of “Treasures from an Old Book,” the author addresses all the verses in the first nine chapters of the Book of Proverbs in a series of 51 unique lessons.

 

“Treasures from an Old Book” masterfully extracts ancient wisdom and makes it relevant to the contemporary reader. As a pastor and a psychologist, Bradbury draws upon both disciplines, providing insights and practical applications of Biblical truths. Within the chapters (lessons) of this book, readers will discover how to better relate to their spouse, how to be a better parent, how to train their children, how to better interact with others, and how to develop a close relationship with their Heavenly Father.   

 

The author stated, “I would like readers to find hope in the midst of a chaotic world. Jesus is the light of the world, and as long as He is in this world, He is actively involved with his creation and in the lives of His people. These lessons provide hope that no matter how difficult life may be at the moment, applying the godly principles found in this book and remaining faithful to God, will result in a better ending.”

 

The book is available for purchase at https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/761636-treasures-from-an-old-book.

 

“Treasures from an Old Book”

By Lorin Bradbury, Ph.D.

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 480 pages | ISBN 9781973694472

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 480 pages | ISBN 978197369445

E-Book | 480 pages | ISBN 9781973694465

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Lorin Bradbury, Ph.D., has served as pastor of the United Pentecostal Church in Bethel, Alaska, since 1993.  Prior to moving to Bethel, he pastored United Pentecostal Churches in Hoonah (1976-1982) and Juneau (1982-1988), Alaska. He has published articles in the Pentecostal Home Life Magazine, Preserving Christian Homes, Pentecostal Life, Alaska-Yukon Witness, and the Forward. For eight years, he wrote lessons for the Word Aflame Adult Sunday school curriculum. In 2013, he published his first book, “Starting Points: A Balanced Diet for Your Church.” He published his second book, “Starting Points for Revival,” in 2017. In addition to writing Christian literature, Bradbury has a weekly column in the Delta Discovery titled “Ask Dr. Bradbury.” Bradbury is licensed to practice psychology in the state of Alaska. Currently, he has an established private practice in clinical and forensic psychology in Bethel, Alaska. He and his wife, Bonnie, have been married since 1971. They have five children and twelve grandchildren.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
WestBow Press
844-714-3454
pressreleases@westbowpress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
