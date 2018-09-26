Log in
New Clinical Data Shows Decreased Catheter-Related Infection Risk with Use of SecurAcath

09/26/2018

Interrad Medical, a privately held medical device company, announces new clinical data presented at the 2018 Association for Vascular Access meeting shows decreased catheter-related Infections with use of the SecurAcath Subcutaneous Catheter Securement Device.

The data was presented by Mark Rowe, MNSc, RNP, VA-BC, Sr. Vascular Access Specialist, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). His presentation, titled: Impact Assessment of Stabilization Devices on CLABSI, presented a retrospective review of three years of Central Line Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) data. The data analyzed all variables of PICC specific CLABSI and identified a distinct difference between the two groups, one secured with a subcutaneous securement device versus the other secured with an adhesive device.

The comparison shows an approximate 50% reduction in the risk of catheter-related infections when the subcutaneous securement device was used versus when the adhesive securement device was used. The risk reduction ratio was consistent over the three years of data analyzed.

Mark Rowe stated, “We have been using subcutaneous securement for the past few years and have seen a significant reduction in PICC migrations, dislodgements, and line replacements. It makes sense that improved stability would lead to reduced infections.”

“We are very excited this new data supports the fact that the improved stability and site cleaning SecurAcath provides results in reduced catheter-related infections,” commented Joe Goldberger, President and CEO of Interrad Medical.

The SecurAcath is the only subcutaneous catheter securement device that lasts the life of the line and can dramatically decrease catheter dislodgement and migration, decrease catheter replacement costs, prevent therapy interruption, reduce catheter-related infections and other complications, and lower total cost of patient care.

About Interrad Medical, Inc.
Plymouth, Minnesota-based Interrad Medical, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices designed for minimally-invasive interventional and surgical procedures. Learn more at www.securacath.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution the reader of this press release that actual results may differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and may be adversely affected by, among other things, risks associated with litigation, clinical trials, the regulatory approval process, reimbursement policies and commercialization of new technologies.


© Business Wire 2018
