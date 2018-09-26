New Clinical Data Shows Decreased Catheter-Related Infection Risk with Use of SecurAcath

Interrad Medical, a privately held medical device company, announces new
clinical data presented at the 2018 Association for Vascular Access
meeting shows decreased catheter-related Infections with use of the
SecurAcath Subcutaneous Catheter Securement Device.
The data was presented by Mark Rowe, MNSc, RNP, VA-BC, Sr. Vascular
Access Specialist, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).
His presentation, titled: Impact Assessment of Stabilization Devices
on CLABSI, presented a retrospective review of three years of
Central Line Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) data. The data
analyzed all variables of PICC specific CLABSI and identified a distinct
difference between the two groups, one secured with a subcutaneous
securement device versus the other secured with an adhesive device.
The comparison shows an approximate 50% reduction in the risk of
catheter-related infections when the subcutaneous securement device was
used versus when the adhesive securement device was used. The risk
reduction ratio was consistent over the three years of data analyzed.
Mark Rowe stated, “We have been using subcutaneous securement for the
past few years and have seen a significant reduction in PICC migrations,
dislodgements, and line replacements. It makes sense that improved
stability would lead to reduced infections.”
“We are very excited this new data supports the fact that the improved
stability and site cleaning SecurAcath provides results in reduced
catheter-related infections,” commented Joe Goldberger, President and
CEO of Interrad Medical.
The SecurAcath is the only subcutaneous catheter securement device that
lasts the life of the line and can dramatically decrease catheter
dislodgement and migration, decrease catheter replacement costs, prevent
therapy interruption, reduce catheter-related infections and other
complications, and lower total cost of patient care.
About Interrad Medical, Inc.
Plymouth, Minnesota-based
Interrad Medical, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of
medical devices designed for minimally-invasive interventional and
surgical procedures. Learn more at www.securacath.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Company
wishes to caution the reader of this press release that actual results
may differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and
may be adversely affected by, among other things, risks associated with
litigation, clinical trials, the regulatory approval process,
reimbursement policies and commercialization of new technologies.
