New Collaboration Between Deloitte France and Dataiku to Bring Companies Toward Enterprise Artificial Intelligence at Scale

Deloitte France has announced a new partnership with Dataiku, aiming at transforming the consulting field and solidifying the path to Enterprise AI for their clients.

Dataiku will initially be available to 150 French team members across different areas of consulting and auditing. Thanks to the collaborative nature of the tool, multi-disciplinary teams within Deloitte France will be able to work together using Dataiku to systematize the use of AI on client projects.

Deloitte France is already planning to expand on the use of Dataiku to other areas especially in the context of its dedicated investment program around Artificial Intelligence and its ambitious recruitment campaigns. Moreover, with Dataiku, Deloitte will be able to further increase its capabilities to create ad hoc, best-of-breed business solutions for its customers.

The implementation of Dataiku is a continuation of Deloitte France’s Intraprenariat program, which currently incubates more than 25 projects using dedicated seed funding. This French-led initiative will enrich Deloitte’s profile of more than 400 analytics and AI solutions that are co-developed with the tech ecosystem and its customers. These solutions allow Deloitte’s teams to see massive productivity gains and its clients to have access to solutions that have already faced the challenges of scaling up.

Dataiku is integrated with a sovereign cloud environment operated by Deloitte’s Digital Factory and leveraging OVH solutions. The Digital Factory’s teams now manage more than 1,800 containers in France and facilitate the scaling of AI solutions developed for Deloitte clients along with the network of technology partners. This environment also encourages the establishment of data enrichment partnerships between companies (where appropriate and in compliance with regulatory requirements).

“This partnership with Dataiku is part of Deloitte’s strategy to attract and retain the best data talents,” said Mathieu Colas, Deloitte Partner. “The multidisciplinary approaches that we’ve put in place to solve complex problems with the support of data and AI are valuable, and Dataiku systemizes them.”

“Dataiku’s collaboration and industrialization features allow us to execute on all of our projects as well as to focus our R&D investments in AI on the most relevant use cases for our customers,” said Gregory Abisror, Deloitte Partner. “Thanks to Dataiku, we’re able to take on even the most advanced AI use cases.”

“We’re honored to work alongside Deloitte France on their mission to bring the benefits of AI to consulting and auditing as well as to contribute to the development of advanced use cases, namely in finance and risk,” said Gregory Herbert, Vice President at Dataiku. “The teams at Deloitte France have shown undeniable maturity when it comes to Enterprise AI. They want to go fast and show results, and they understand that the key to success isn’t so much about technology, but about people. It’s critical to act at the level of the overall organization as well as the individual contributor to launch a profound shift in the use of AI - we are completely aligned with Deloitte on this point.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku, businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

Customers across retail, e-commerce, health care, finance, transportation, the public sector, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and more use Dataiku to power self-service analytics while also ensuring the operationalization of machine learning models in production.

