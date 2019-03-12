New Collaboration Between Deloitte France and Dataiku to Bring Companies Toward Enterprise Artificial Intelligence at Scale

Deloitte France has announced a new partnership with Dataiku, aiming
at transforming the consulting field and solidifying the path to
Enterprise AI for their clients.
Dataiku will initially be available to 150 French team members across
different areas of consulting and auditing. Thanks to the collaborative
nature of the tool, multi-disciplinary teams within Deloitte France will
be able to work together using Dataiku to systematize the use of AI on
client projects.
Deloitte France is already planning to expand on the use of Dataiku to
other areas especially in the context of its dedicated investment
program around Artificial Intelligence and its ambitious recruitment
campaigns. Moreover, with Dataiku, Deloitte will be able to further
increase its capabilities to create ad hoc, best-of-breed business
solutions for its customers.
The implementation of Dataiku is a continuation of Deloitte France’s
Intraprenariat program, which currently incubates more than 25 projects
using dedicated seed funding. This French-led initiative will enrich
Deloitte’s profile of more than 400 analytics and AI solutions that are
co-developed with the tech ecosystem and its customers. These solutions
allow Deloitte’s teams to see massive productivity gains and its clients
to have access to solutions that have already faced the challenges of
scaling up.
Dataiku is integrated with a sovereign cloud environment operated by
Deloitte’s Digital Factory and leveraging OVH solutions. The Digital
Factory’s teams now manage more than 1,800 containers in France and
facilitate the scaling of AI solutions developed for Deloitte clients
along with the network of technology partners. This environment also
encourages the establishment of data enrichment partnerships between
companies (where appropriate and in compliance with regulatory
requirements).
“This partnership with Dataiku is part of Deloitte’s strategy to
attract and retain the best data talents,” said Mathieu Colas,
Deloitte Partner. “The multidisciplinary approaches that we’ve put in
place to solve complex problems with the support of data and AI are
valuable, and Dataiku systemizes them.”
“Dataiku’s collaboration and industrialization features allow us to
execute on all of our projects as well as to focus our R&D investments
in AI on the most relevant use cases for our customers,” said
Gregory Abisror, Deloitte Partner. “Thanks to Dataiku, we’re able to
take on even the most advanced AI use cases.”
“We’re honored to work alongside Deloitte France on their mission to
bring the benefits of AI to consulting and auditing as well as to
contribute to the development of advanced use cases, namely in finance
and risk,” said Gregory Herbert, Vice President at Dataiku. “The
teams at Deloitte France have shown undeniable maturity when it comes to
Enterprise AI. They want to go fast and show results, and they
understand that the key to success isn’t so much about technology, but
about people. It’s critical to act at the level of the overall
organization as well as the individual contributor to launch a profound
shift in the use of AI - we are completely aligned with Deloitte on this
point.”
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
(“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related
entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its
member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does
not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to
learn more.
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance,
consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services.
Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories
serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how
Deloitte’s more than 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.
About Dataiku
Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of
data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku,
businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from
data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a
common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best
practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management,
and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for
data-powered companies.
Customers across retail, e-commerce, health care, finance,
transportation, the public sector, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and
more use Dataiku to power self-service analytics while also ensuring the
operationalization of machine learning models in production.
