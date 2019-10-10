New Comedy Series “Mood Swings” to Premiere October 24 on Pure Flix

Donna Mills, Dyan Cannon and Crystal Hunt star in comedy series touted as a cross between “Golden Girls” and “Friends”

Four generations of women are thrown together by circumstance to live under one roof and survive in Los Angeles in the hilarious new comedy series “Mood Swings,” premiering Oct. 24 on streaming service Pure Flix (www.PureFlix.com). New episodes will be released every Thursday for eight weeks.

Donna Mills (l) and Crystal Hunt (r) in the hilarious new comedy series “Mood Swings,” premiering Oct. 24 on streaming service Pure Flix (www.PureFlix.com). The series is about four generations of women thrown together by circumstance to live under one roof and survive in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

The series stars and was created by Crystal Hunt (“One Life To Live,” “The Guiding Light”) and costars Robin Riker (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “General Hospital”), Sophia Gasca (“Ballers”), Christina DeRosa (“Bad Moms”), Scott Bailey (“The Bay,” “Ray Donovan”) and Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”). The series also costars television and screen leading ladies Donna Mills and Dyan Cannon as Hunt’s mother and aunt, respectively.

“Mood Swings” was written by well-known sitcom writer Bob Colleary (“Golden Girls,” “The Facts of Life,” “Touched By An Angel”), Danielle Bisutti and Hunt, and directed by Sean Lambert (“The Larry Sanders Show,” “Kickin’ It,” “Grounded for Life”). Hunt is the executive producer.

The official show trailer can be viewed at https://app.pureflix.com/videos/299145766901/watch.

“We felt there was a need for a great female ensemble comedy,” said Hunt. “Right now, you can only watch reruns of shows like ‘Golden Girls’ and ‘Designing Women’ to enjoy a female-driven show. Our thinking was to embrace the legacy of these programs while adding a modern twist.”

Newly divorced from her mega-successful, controlling and philandering husband Jonathan (Bailey), Farrah (Hunt) is awarded the couple’s Malibu mansion along with an enormous mortgage and minimal financial support to take care of herself and 8-year-old son Ryder. Recognizing she needs an income, yet having no work experience whatsoever, Farrah decides to rent out rooms in her house in order to pay the bills. After placing an ad on Craigslist for female roommates, enter Coco (Riker), a disgruntled working woman; Dani (DeRosa), a fiery Canadian-Italian culinary wizard and hopeful Hollywood actress; and Emilia (Gasca), an enigmatic Dominican entrepreneur trying to get U.S. citizenship.

Farrah’s live-in not-so-handy handyman Angel (Earles) adds even more comedic moments to the show as he both struggles and enjoys being the only adult male in the household. While all the women come from different backgrounds and generations, they are brought together by unforeseen circumstances and what ensues is a wild and hysterical ride full of laughs.

The Pure Flix brand has built a trusted reputation with the “God’s Not Dead” franchise, “Do You Believe?” and “The Case for Christ,” among other films. “Mood Swings” is the latest series to premiere on PureFlix.com, which features inspiring movies, television shows, kids’ programs and original series.

PureFlix.com is a trusted destination for the highest quality faith, family-friendly and wholesome entertainment that’s now available on any device anytime, anywhere throughout the United States and Canada. The company’s vision is to positively influence the global culture for Christ through media. The organization’s headquarters are based in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information visit www.PureFlix.com.

