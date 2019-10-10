Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Comedy Series “Mood Swings” to Premiere October 24 on Pure Flix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Donna Mills, Dyan Cannon and Crystal Hunt star in comedy series touted as a cross between “Golden Girls” and “Friends”

Four generations of women are thrown together by circumstance to live under one roof and survive in Los Angeles in the hilarious new comedy series “Mood Swings,” premiering Oct. 24 on streaming service Pure Flix (www.PureFlix.com). New episodes will be released every Thursday for eight weeks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005274/en/

Donna Mills (l) and Crystal Hunt (r) in the hilarious new comedy series “Mood Swings,” premiering Oct. 24 on streaming service Pure Flix (www.PureFlix.com). The series is about four generations of women thrown together by circumstance to live under one roof and survive in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Donna Mills (l) and Crystal Hunt (r) in the hilarious new comedy series “Mood Swings,” premiering Oct. 24 on streaming service Pure Flix (www.PureFlix.com). The series is about four generations of women thrown together by circumstance to live under one roof and survive in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

The series stars and was created by Crystal Hunt (“One Life To Live,” “The Guiding Light”) and costars Robin Riker (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “General Hospital”), Sophia Gasca (“Ballers”), Christina DeRosa (“Bad Moms”), Scott Bailey (“The Bay,” “Ray Donovan”) and Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”). The series also costars television and screen leading ladies Donna Mills and Dyan Cannon as Hunt’s mother and aunt, respectively.

“Mood Swings” was written by well-known sitcom writer Bob Colleary (“Golden Girls,” “The Facts of Life,” “Touched By An Angel”), Danielle Bisutti and Hunt, and directed by Sean Lambert (“The Larry Sanders Show,” “Kickin’ It,” “Grounded for Life”). Hunt is the executive producer.

The official show trailer can be viewed at https://app.pureflix.com/videos/299145766901/watch.

“We felt there was a need for a great female ensemble comedy,” said Hunt. “Right now, you can only watch reruns of shows like ‘Golden Girls’ and ‘Designing Women’ to enjoy a female-driven show. Our thinking was to embrace the legacy of these programs while adding a modern twist.”

Newly divorced from her mega-successful, controlling and philandering husband Jonathan (Bailey), Farrah (Hunt) is awarded the couple’s Malibu mansion along with an enormous mortgage and minimal financial support to take care of herself and 8-year-old son Ryder. Recognizing she needs an income, yet having no work experience whatsoever, Farrah decides to rent out rooms in her house in order to pay the bills. After placing an ad on Craigslist for female roommates, enter Coco (Riker), a disgruntled working woman; Dani (DeRosa), a fiery Canadian-Italian culinary wizard and hopeful Hollywood actress; and Emilia (Gasca), an enigmatic Dominican entrepreneur trying to get U.S. citizenship.

Farrah’s live-in not-so-handy handyman Angel (Earles) adds even more comedic moments to the show as he both struggles and enjoys being the only adult male in the household. While all the women come from different backgrounds and generations, they are brought together by unforeseen circumstances and what ensues is a wild and hysterical ride full of laughs.

The Pure Flix brand has built a trusted reputation with the “God’s Not Dead” franchise, “Do You Believe?” and “The Case for Christ,” among other films. “Mood Swings” is the latest series to premiere on PureFlix.com, which features inspiring movies, television shows, kids’ programs and original series.

PureFlix.com is a trusted destination for the highest quality faith, family-friendly and wholesome entertainment that’s now available on any device anytime, anywhere throughout the United States and Canada. The company’s vision is to positively influence the global culture for Christ through media. The organization’s headquarters are based in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information visit www.PureFlix.com.

Note to media: For access to full episodes, contact press@honigllc.com; images and a video trailer are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6gun8t4hx9s811j/AADfPuVGm0hPahUfdYsrDgrwa?dl=0.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pVirginia's Path to 55 Feet Is Set; First Phase of Dredging to Begin in Jan. 2020
BU
01:27pTERADYNE : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
01:27pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade talks hopes, AllHome debut spark market rally
AQ
01:27pPutting Trust Back into Communications takes Center Stage at Communications Fraud Conference
BU
01:26pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : A Colorado jury has found an Uber driver not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of his passenger last year
AQ
01:26pNOW : UnionBank forge 5G partnership
AQ
01:26p­­­­Vuzix Expands M300XL/M400 AR Smart Glasses Mounting Accessory Options
PR
01:25pAllHome shares rise in stock market debut
AQ
01:23pChurch of Scientology Troop 313 Helps Scouts Reach New Heights with Climbing Merit Badge Class
GL
01:22pDISCOVERY : OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEWS AWARD-WINNING ACTRESSES LUPITA NYONG'O AND CYNTHIA ERIVO FOR AN OWN PRIMETIME SPECIAL AIRING SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group