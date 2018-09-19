New Compact Spark Spectrometer for Metals and Low Level Nitrogen Analysis from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science: FM EXPERT

OXFORD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2018 / Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, launches a new optical emission spectrometer for the demanding metals analysis in foundries and metal production: the FM EXPERT.

Seamless quality control is essential throughout the metals industry, from trace element analysis in scrap metal, to incoming materials inspection, melt process control and goods issue. The FM EXPERT optical emission spectrometer is the next level optical emission spectrometer, combining strong analytical performance with a compact size and optional floor stand module. Its large wavelength range is ideal for the analysis of all relevant elements in metals quality assurance and production process control. The FM EXPERT also allows the analysis of nitrogen at low levels thanks to its compact CCD optics system.

It combines a patented smart optics with an improved plasma view, guaranteeing excellent analytical performance with low detection limits over the entire wavelength range. The argon purged optics reduces maintenance intervals and the costs of ownership. Unique in its class, the FM EXPERT's sealed argon system, the optimised optical plasma view and the concentric electrode shielding argon flow ensure reliable nitrogen analysis down to a detection limit of just 30 ppm.

It is the ideal analyser for metal manufacturers, processors and the foundry industry who need a compact entry-level spark spectrometer with high performance for nitrogen analysis, which is becoming increasingly important in metals production. Most steel products require nitrogen to be kept to a minimum to avoid inconsistent mechanical properties, embrittlement of heat affected zone of welded steels, poor cold formability, strain aging and formation of pin holes during casting. The FM EXPERT is best in class, especially for low level nitrogen analysis.

The sample stand, open on three sides, offers the ability to measure almost any size of samples, from large semi-finished products to tiny wires. A new argon flow management within the spark stand leads to less and longer running time between cleaning than comparable systems. Furthermore with pre-aligned parts and quick connections the instrument recovery is very efficient. All this guarantees maximum availability of the instrument.

In addition to the innovative hardware technology the largest metals database on the market for fast and easy grade identification is already installed on the FM EXPERT. The Hitachi GRADE Database offers more than 12 million records for over 339,000 materials from 69 countries and standards. You can update your instrument's grade database with a few clicks without time consuming research in norms and grade catalogues.

Wilhelm Sanders, Hitachi Product Business Development Manager, said: "With the FM EXPERT Hitachi offers unrivalled price-performance ratio. We can fulfil the requirements for low level nitrogen analysis which was before only available with higher end OES."

About Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation:

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science is a global company created in July 2017 within the Hitachi High-Technologies Group. The company is headquartered in Oxford, UK, with research and development and assembly operations in Finland, Germany and China and sales and support operations in a number of countries around the world. Our product range includes:

FM EXPERT, PMI-MASTER, FOUNDRY-MASTER and TEST-MASTER range of analysers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals.

range of analysers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals. X-MET8000 handheld analysers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for alloy analysis, scrap metal sorting and metal grade screening using precision XRF technology.

handheld analysers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for alloy analysis, scrap metal sorting and metal grade screening using precision XRF technology. Vulcan handheld analysers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analysers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal.

handheld analysers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analysers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal. X-Strata and FT range microspot XRF analysers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings including alloy layers and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programmes, as well as research laboratories.

microspot XRF analysers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings including alloy layers and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programmes, as well as research laboratories. Lab-X5000 and X-Supreme8000 benchtop XRF analysers deliver quality assurance and process control across a diverse range of industries such as petroleum, wood treatment, cement, minerals, mining and plastics.

About Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation:

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Science and Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company's consolidated sales for FY 2017 were approx. JPY687.7billion (USD6.3billion). For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global.

