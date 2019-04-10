New Content Bundles From eLogic Learning Offer One Complete Solution to Authoring, Editing, and Delivering Training

Tampa, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eLogic Learning has been offering great deals on bundled software and content for some time and now they’re making adjustments to simplify it for buyers. When you purchase the eSSential LMS, it includes the dominKnow One authoring platform, one custom course, and training content from world-class training vendors, many of which can be edited with dominKnow One.



The buying process for choosing LMS software can take many months or even more than a year. To then have to then take time to make decisions about purchasing authoring tools and content would extend the timeline of getting the LMS up and running at a company. Including an authoring tool and content with the LMS gives buyers more efficiency not only in the buying process, but beyond as well. They don’t have to spend time researching compatible authoring tools or content to go with the new LMS purchase. The end result is the implementation timeline is drastically reduced when all the tools and content come included with the LMS purchase. This means companies could more quickly gain and prove elearning ROI.



Aaron Onley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at eLogic Learning, explained why they made the changes: “These bundles are very high-value offerings that when combined can simplify the buying process. We are pleased to be able to provide our clients with one-stop-shopping for all of their learning needs. What could be better than getting multiple pieces of award-winning software and world class training all from a single partner that is focused on helping you achieve real business results?”



About eLogic Learning



A leader in the eLearning industry, eLogic Learning offers organizations world class, comprehensive LMS technology and content solutions that increase efficiency and productivity and a strong ROI. The eLogic eSSential LMS supports over five million monthly users and was named the #1 LMS by The Craig Weiss Group, the #1 All-Purpose Extended Enterprise LMS by Talented Learning, and earned the Silver Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training from Brandon Hall. The eSSential LMS makes it easy to manage eLearning, instructor-led and virtual training events, keep up with regulatory compliance requirements, analyze training usage and results, sell courses online with robust ecommerce features, and much more. eLogic Learning keeps up with the latest elearning technology, with over 100 enhancements a year and support of xAPI, mobile learning, and more.

In addition to its Learning Management System, eLogic develops custom eLearning content and provides an extensive third-party courseware library. With a comprehensive turnkey approach to implementing learning strategies, eLogic offers professional services and proven expertise in content strategy, business process changes, and the development of corporate training programs.

About dominKnow One

dominKnow has over 20 years of experience in learner-centric approach to tools development. They’ve received awards year after year from Elearning!, Craig Weiss, and Training Industry for their innovative, world class authoring tools. Their new product, dominKnow One, combines all the software you need for a complete set of elearning design tools.

Attachment

Katie Leahy eLogic Learning 8135743613 kleahy@elogiclearning.com