New Context Launches LS/IQ Lite

Context, a leading innovator in cybersecurity for highly regulated
industries, today announced the launch of LS/IQ Lite, a complementary
subset of LS/IQ. It is designed to help enterprises see the potential of
LS/IQ, a solution to implement Secure DevOps and deliver Secure
Compliant Data Platforms.
“Our LS/IQ early adopters are already seeing significant value in using
the platform,” said Andrew Storms, VP of Product at New Context. “I am
thrilled to offer a complimentary LS/IQ Lite score to help organizations
improve their infrastructure. The real value of Lean Security®
and LS/IQ is a consistent framework for secure DevOps for organizations
to be able to measure their maturity and capabilities.”
LS/IQ Lite is the first tool that New Context has deployed to score the
capabilities of Lean Security, a Secure DevOps framework within their
organization. The methodology is used to analyze an enterprise’s
infrastructure, people and processes and determine not only its security
posture, but also provide a practical roadmap for improvements. LS/IQ
Lite calculates a score which indicates the customer’s current security
posture and gives high-level guidelines on how to improve. For those
organizations that want to go deeper and broader into this tool, they
can subscribe to the full LS/IQ product. Lean Security is based on the
decades of accumulated Secure DevOps experience by New Context security
engineers delivering secure and compliant data platforms to enterprises
that operate critical infrastructure.
“We have been an early adopter of LS/IQ and the solution delivers the
detailed analysis and prescriptive guidance we were looking for to
produce secure and compliant software,” said Dan Feshbach, Founder/CEO
at MeasureOne. “New Context’s decades of experience guarantees the value
of the ratings and the roadmap for improvements. LS/IQ Lite is a great
way to get started and envision the power of LS/IQ.”
“I founded New Context to keep the connected world safe. Early in our
practice, we created a methodology, Lean Security, to codify our Secure
DevOps process and provide data security and compliance at the heart of
software development,” said Daniel Riedel, Founder and CEO, New Context,
Inc. “With LS/IQ and its complementary LS/IQ Lite Initial Score, we are
offering great tools for enterprises who want to make sure the software
they build or use is secure and compliant, making them more competitive
and resilient businesses.”
LS/IQ Lite is available immediately at https://www.newcontext.com/lsiq-lite/
About New Context
New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated
industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders
in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and
maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The New Context Lean Security
Intelligence Platform – LS/IQ – turns cybersecurity into a strategic
business asset, assessing and optimizing development resources around
security and compliance. New Context is a leader in open standards,
advancing the development of OpenC2 standard and using security
automation as a force multiplier for defenders.
New Context, Lean Security and the New Context logo are registered
trademarks of New Context, Inc. All other products or names may be
trademarks of their respective companies.
