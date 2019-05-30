New Context Launches LS/IQ Lite

LS/IQ Lite is designed to unleash the power of Lean Security®, a consistent framework to apply Secure DevOps at scale.

New Context, a leading innovator in cybersecurity for highly regulated industries, today announced the launch of LS/IQ Lite, a complementary subset of LS/IQ. It is designed to help enterprises see the potential of LS/IQ, a solution to implement Secure DevOps and deliver Secure Compliant Data Platforms.

“Our LS/IQ early adopters are already seeing significant value in using the platform,” said Andrew Storms, VP of Product at New Context. “I am thrilled to offer a complimentary LS/IQ Lite score to help organizations improve their infrastructure. The real value of Lean Security® and LS/IQ is a consistent framework for secure DevOps for organizations to be able to measure their maturity and capabilities.”

LS/IQ Lite is the first tool that New Context has deployed to score the capabilities of Lean Security, a Secure DevOps framework within their organization. The methodology is used to analyze an enterprise’s infrastructure, people and processes and determine not only its security posture, but also provide a practical roadmap for improvements. LS/IQ Lite calculates a score which indicates the customer’s current security posture and gives high-level guidelines on how to improve. For those organizations that want to go deeper and broader into this tool, they can subscribe to the full LS/IQ product. Lean Security is based on the decades of accumulated Secure DevOps experience by New Context security engineers delivering secure and compliant data platforms to enterprises that operate critical infrastructure.

“We have been an early adopter of LS/IQ and the solution delivers the detailed analysis and prescriptive guidance we were looking for to produce secure and compliant software,” said Dan Feshbach, Founder/CEO at MeasureOne. “New Context’s decades of experience guarantees the value of the ratings and the roadmap for improvements. LS/IQ Lite is a great way to get started and envision the power of LS/IQ.”

“I founded New Context to keep the connected world safe. Early in our practice, we created a methodology, Lean Security, to codify our Secure DevOps process and provide data security and compliance at the heart of software development,” said Daniel Riedel, Founder and CEO, New Context, Inc. “With LS/IQ and its complementary LS/IQ Lite Initial Score, we are offering great tools for enterprises who want to make sure the software they build or use is secure and compliant, making them more competitive and resilient businesses.”

LS/IQ Lite is available immediately at https://www.newcontext.com/lsiq-lite/

About New Context

New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The New Context Lean Security Intelligence Platform – LS/IQ – turns cybersecurity into a strategic business asset, assessing and optimizing development resources around security and compliance. New Context is a leader in open standards, advancing the development of OpenC2 standard and using security automation as a force multiplier for defenders.

New Context, Lean Security and the New Context logo are registered trademarks of New Context, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005231/en/