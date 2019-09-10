Log in
New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Active Learning Experiences in Early Childhood

09/10/2019 | 03:00am EDT

Duluth, GA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CUR124: Active Learning Experiences in Early Childhood to the online child care training course catalog.

Young children are experiential learners who acquire information with all of their senses.  The more senses used in the learning process, the more information children retain.  For young children, movement is their preferred mode of learning.  During the early years, the brain is closely tuned to the body’s actions; with each movement and sensation, the brain creates new neural connections and builds on previously acquired skills and knowledge. 

Skills developed during early childhood can be separated into distinct developmental domains: physical, cognitive, emotional, and social. Although the developmental domains are distinct, children learn skills across all domains concurrently; when children learn something in one domain, it impacts the other domains.  For example, an improvement in gross motor skills (running, jumping, climbing) can boost a child’s confidence (emotional domain), which in turn can impact his social interactions on the playground. 

Active learning involves the use of physical movement and sensory experiences to promote growth across all developmental domains.  Active learning promotes skills development and knowledge acquisition through movement, exploration, and discovery. 

This course presents practical methods for integrating movement, active involvement, and group games across all curriculum areas, including art, language arts, mathematics, music, science, and social studies. Students will have the chance to discover best practices and effective strategies for engaging in active learning and game play with children of various ages.

“This course will help equip ECE professionals learn recommended practices for ensuring that games and activities in the early childhood environment are developmentally appropriate and engaging,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “This course also offers many specific ideas for fun games that can be used with a variety of age groups and settings.”

CUR124: Active Learning Experiences in Early Childhood is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments 

Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
asasher@cceionline.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
