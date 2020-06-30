Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New DC Power Connect website gives District energy consumers the power to choose their energy supplier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Washington, DC, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) launched its DC Power Connect website and campaign to educate District energy consumers about the power to choose their energy supplier. DC Power Connect is the authorized and official retail choice website for the District of Columbia. The website provides a one-stop shop of approved electricity suppliers serving District residents and small businesses. Consumers can compare offers based upon various factors such as a fixed price, renewable energy options, or additional services such as receiving an energy audit or a programmable thermostat. DC Power Connect provides a simple way for consumers to learn about retail choice in the District, understanding their energy bill, handling third-party solicitations, and tips on saving energy and money. 

“DC Power Connect serves as a gateway for District consumers to compare and choose clean and affordable energy options. This new website will help improve service to customers and aid the District in reaching its clean energy and climate goals,” said Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the Commission. “By listening to the needs of our District energy consumers, we created DC Power Connect as a secure, online tool to compare and choose your energy supplier.”  

DC Power Connect is the result of the Commission’s Power Path DC proceeding, where over 240 stakeholders provided their expertise on how the District’s energy delivery system remains safe, reliable, and affordable while also becoming more sustainable, resilient, and secure.  The Commission adopted the working group recommendation to create a website to house up-to-date competitive energy supplier offers as well as energy education material that would aid customers in evaluating offers.

Throughout the summer, the Commission will engage with District consumers about DC Power Connect through webinars, outreach events and social media. To learn more about DC Power Connect, visit:  www.dcpowerconnect.com.

 

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

###

Attachment 

Kellie Didigu
Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
202-626-5124
kdidigu@psc.dc.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pPACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results
BU
01:56pJoint Statement From the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group
PR
01:55pPioneer Bank and FHLB Dallas Award Grants to Two Nonprofits
BU
01:55pWATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Publishes Its 2019 Sustainability Report
BU
01:55pBACK TO WORK : 10 Solutions That Empower Companies As They Reopen
GL
01:55pSTS GROUP AG : Andreas Becker recalled as member of the board
EQ
01:54pQIAGEN N : shareholders approve all agenda items related to acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific at Annual General Meeting
PU
01:54pURAC Accreditation Ensures Quality in Uncertain Times with Temporarily Reduced Pricing
GL
01:53pYANGARRA RESOURCES : Announces Completion of Borrowing Base Review
AQ
01:53pGENMAB A/S : Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group