New DOLE Salad Kit Leverages Growing Popularity of Miso

Dole
Food Company is capitalizing on the growing demand for its salad
kits and increased popularity of miso and Japanese flavors with the
North American launch of the DOLE® Spinach
Miso Crunch Premium Salad Kit.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005538/en/
DOLE® Spinach Miso Crunch Premium Salad Kit (Photo: Business Wire)
Offering a nutritious, Japanese-influenced flavor experience, the
restaurant-inspired new salad kit arrives in stores nationwide to the
U.S. and Canada as the industry’s first spinach salad kit to feature the
on-trend taste of miso. It combines baby spinach, baby red chard, sliced
carrots, sliced almonds, cashews and wonton strips with Dole’s Own
Japanese Miso Dressing to become Dole’s 30th salad kit
overall.
“The new DOLE Spinach Miso Crunch combines an innovative flavor profile
and healthy ingredient mix in a compelling new kit that is unique to
packaged salads,” said Lisa Overman, Dole director of marketing. “It is
yet another example of Dole’s ability to offer salads and ready-to-eat
salad kits at the forefront of the latest nutrition and flavor trends.”
The suggested retail price (SRP) of the DOLE® Spinach Miso
Crunch Premium Salad Kit is $3.99, equivalent to Dole’s other premium
salad kits.
Dole is the nation’s leading packaged salad brand with 72 unique salad
kit, blend and slaw offerings. For more information on Dole’s entire
packaged salad line, go to www.dole.com,
or visit us at www.facebook.com/Dole.
About Dole Food Company, Inc.
Dole
Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and
marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an
industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in
nutrition education and research. For more information, visit www.dole.com
or follow us on Facebook at www.dole.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005538/en/