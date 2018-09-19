Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New DOLE Salad Kit Leverages Growing Popularity of Miso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:20pm CEST

DOLE® Spinach Miso Crunch Premium Salad Kit is unique to packaged salads

Dole Food Company is capitalizing on the growing demand for its salad kits and increased popularity of miso and Japanese flavors with the North American launch of the DOLE® Spinach Miso Crunch Premium Salad Kit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005538/en/

DOLE® Spinach Miso Crunch Premium Salad Kit (Photo: Business Wire)

DOLE® Spinach Miso Crunch Premium Salad Kit (Photo: Business Wire)

Offering a nutritious, Japanese-influenced flavor experience, the restaurant-inspired new salad kit arrives in stores nationwide to the U.S. and Canada as the industry’s first spinach salad kit to feature the on-trend taste of miso. It combines baby spinach, baby red chard, sliced carrots, sliced almonds, cashews and wonton strips with Dole’s Own Japanese Miso Dressing to become Dole’s 30th salad kit overall.

“The new DOLE Spinach Miso Crunch combines an innovative flavor profile and healthy ingredient mix in a compelling new kit that is unique to packaged salads,” said Lisa Overman, Dole director of marketing. “It is yet another example of Dole’s ability to offer salads and ready-to-eat salad kits at the forefront of the latest nutrition and flavor trends.”

The suggested retail price (SRP) of the DOLE® Spinach Miso Crunch Premium Salad Kit is $3.99, equivalent to Dole’s other premium salad kits.

Dole is the nation’s leading packaged salad brand with 72 unique salad kit, blend and slaw offerings. For more information on Dole’s entire packaged salad line, go to www.dole.com, or visit us at www.facebook.com/Dole.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, visit www.dole.com or follow us on Facebook at www.dole.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aPinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Enters Flint Michigan with the Acquisition of Walter Barkey, MD, PLLC
GL
11:48aMEDICA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
11:48aKELLY SERVICES : reg; Announces the Retirement of Terence E. Adderley as Chairman of the Board
PU
11:48aBRAVURA : Open Banking can help transform financial advice
PU
11:48aINNOVADERMA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
11:48aFidelity European Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:47aALSTOM SA : Alstom signs Memorandum of Understanding with Ukrainian Railways for electric locomotives
GL
11:47aJ C PENNEY : Burglar Smashes Into Orangeburg's J.C. Penney, Stealing $10,000 In Jeans
AQ
11:47aSCOR : A.M. Best confirms SCOR's Financial Strength Rating of 'A+' and its Issuer Credit Rating of 'aa-'
GL
11:47aSCOR : A.M. Best confirms SCOR's Financial Strength Rating of 'A+' and its Issuer Credit Rating of 'aa-'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3Evolution of Cloud Mining
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.