New Dalet OnePlay Transforms Automated Studio Production

Dalet,
a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and
content professionals, today announced Dalet OnePlay, a new-generation
studio automation solution designed to modernize live productions,
increase audience engagement and open up new revenue opportunities while
optimizing operational costs and reliability. Dalet OnePlay leverages
the Dalet Galaxy five MAM, NRCS and workflow orchestration capabilities
to enable more efficient and collaborative productions, as well as a
more effective synchronized multi-platform distribution.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005037/en/
Dalet OnePlay (Photo: Business Wire).
“News and sports content producers are constantly challenged to
deliver more content to more platforms in a shorter time, with the same
resources, while ensuring consistency across delivery devices,” comments
Raul Alba, Dalet product line manager. “To succeed, they need
reliable, highly efficient and flexible show production workflows. Dalet
OnePlay helps meet those complex requirements while building a
multi-platform experience around the show that will increase the
engagement with your audience. A component of the Dalet Galaxy five
platform, Dalet OnePlay leverages advanced data models and Dalet
Workflow Engine-driven operations to sync distribution of specific
content across many outlets.” Dalet OnePlay benefits any show
production, from newscasts to sports magazines, as well as live and
live-to-tape studio shows.
Dalet OnePlay will be showcased at the upcoming IBC2018 exhibition held
in Amsterdam from September 14–18, 2018 (stand 8.B77). IBC2018 attendees
can book
a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert
to learn more about Dalet OnePlay and other Dalet solutions.
Modern UI, Better Collaboration and Workflow Orchestration
Dalet
OnePlay’s modern and efficient web-based UI, which runs both on desktop
and tablet, offers an intuitive experience to control all core
production device types, including video switchers and servers, cameras,
audio mixing consoles, graphics, lighting, routers and more. “The
innovative UI enables a unique mix of automated and manual workflows,” adds
Alba. “Each editorial story is displayed in the form of a timeline
that presents timed events that can run fully automated. In addition,
users can add events to stories without timing information. These events
can be controlled manually for playout and Dalet OnePlay will keep the
log information about the manual operation for future use. This type of
flexibility is useful for journalists or other staff who want to
automate part of the workflow but allow the playout operator to manually
control playout of specific events.”
Further, Dalet OnePlay leverages the agile Dalet Galaxy five News
Production and Workflow Orchestration capabilities to enable custom live
production workflows with unrivaled operational flexibility that goes
beyond traditional studio production. The unified solution gives way to
collaboration between show preparation and production teams.
“While Dalet OnePlay is designed as a single operator tool that
minimizes the resources needed for managing live studio productions, the
core platform agility of Dalet Galaxy five propels a ‘friction free’
collaborative workflow where workgroups can interact with the studio
operation team to craft and perfect the show even as it airs,” states
Alba. “This is especially important for audiences of live news and
sports, where the story narrative is evolving and timely, detailed
information spanning multiple screens is fast becoming a vital means of
audience engagement.”
Last but maybe one of the most important aspects is the native
interactivity between Dalet OnePlay and the Dalet Workflow Engine. “This
is a very unique and powerful point of the value proposition,” adds
Alba. “It enables producers and editorial teams to associate
rule-based automated processes as a macro or secondary-event of the
show. This means they can schedule and automate social media posts or
any custom distribution workflow, with any element of the library, in
synchronization with the show. For instance, a post teasing audiences on
social media before a guest comes in, or a trailer with the best actions
of the last games before a sport magazine starts. The options are
limitless and will really redefine how audiences can be engaged on many
devices before, during and after your show!”
For more information on Dalet OnePlay, please visit https://www.dalet.com/platforms/dalet-oneplay.
About Dalet Digital Media Systems
Dalet solutions and
services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute
content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of
assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative
tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program
preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content
management, radio, education, governments and institutions.
Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted
applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of
small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow
orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications,
transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and
analytics.
Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of
content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC,
CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia,
VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai,
Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros., Sirius XM
Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United
Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).
Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN:
FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.
Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All
other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their
respective owners.
For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005037/en/