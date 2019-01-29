New Data Demonstrates That Scleral Lenses Coated with Tangible Hydra-PEG Improve Dry Eye Symptoms, Comfort, Lens-Related Ocular Surface Changes and Fogging

Tangible™
Science, LLC, an innovator creating a dramatically better contact
lens experience for patients and eye care practices, today announced
that a new
study presented at the Global Specialty Lens Symposium on Saturday
showed that dry eye sufferers wearing scleral lenses coated with Tangible™
Hydra-PEG™ improved across almost every measure when compared to
their habitual scleral lenses worn uncoated.
The multicenter, randomized, double-masked study encompassed 19 moderate
to severe dry eye patients who wore their habitual scleral lenses and
scleral lenses with the same parameters coated with Tangible Hydra-PEG
for 30 days each, with a one week wash out period in between.
Statistically significant improvements (p<0.05) were seen with Tangible
Hydra-PEG coated lenses in contact lens comfort (CLDEQ-8), dry eye
symptoms (OSDI) and dry eye signs (tear film break-up time, ocular
surface staining, lid wiper epitheliopathy) and conjunctival papillae.
Patient-reported improvements in comfortable lens wearing time and
frequency of foggy vision (p<0.002 in both cases) were greater when
wearing the coated lenses. Patients wearing coated lenses experienced
foggy vision at almost half the rate they did when the lenses were
uncoated.
“Dry eye patients can struggle with lens discomfort and poor quality
vision with scleral lenses. We wanted to examine a potential solution
for these frustrations,” said Dr. Chandra Mickles of Nova Southeastern
University College of Optometry, a principal investigator of the
multicenter study. “We found that the Tangible Hydra-PEG coating is an
effective technology that can provide superior comfort, improved dry eye
symptoms, and reduced subjective fogging than untreated scleral lenses.
This coating has the potential to improve outcomes for dry eye patients.”
Tangible Hydra-PEG is a unique polymer coating permanently bonded to
custom contact lenses that minimizes deposits and lens fogging, and
improves wettability, lens surface water retention, lubricity and
patient comfort. As a result, eye care practices can benefit from fewer
refits, higher patient satisfaction and more available staff time.
The company is introducing companion products this year – Tangible™
Clean and Tangible™ Boost – designed to protect coated lenses and
restore the coating and its benefits, enabling an improved lens wearing
experience for the prescribed life of custom contact lenses.
The data was presented on Saturday, January 26 by Dr. Mickles in the
General Session at the GSLS symposium.
ABOUT TANGIBLE SCIENCE
Tangible
Science strives to dramatically improve the contact lens experience.
By developing a family of groundbreaking products for custom contact
lenses, as well as a line of hydrogel and silicone hydrogel disposable
lenses, the company intends to make the lens wearing experience better
for patients and the lens fitting experience easier for eye care
providers.
