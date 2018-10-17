Log in
New Data, Same Story: Examining the Prospects for Ending Poverty

10/17/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

Data from World Bank

In contrast, we do not see the same progress in sub-Saharan Africa. While the poverty rate in this region declined from 57.7 percent in 1999 to 41.1 percent in 2015, this is a small decrease compared to Asia. Additionally, the absolute number of poor has actually increased from 376 million in 1999 to 413 million in 2015. This unwelcome trend is due in large part to rapid population growth. The recent Goalkeepers Report from the Gates Foundation calls this out: '…decades of stunning progress in the fight against poverty and disease may be on the verge of stalling…because the poorest parts of the world are growing faster [in population] than everywhere else.' If this trend continues, projections indicate that 87 percent of people living in extreme poverty will be concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

MCC is well-positioned to help address these regional trends with two thirds of our programs focused in African countries and an increasing focus on mobilizing the development finance necessary to accelerate progress. The international community's aspiration to marshal more development finance is greatly strengthened by the recent passage of the BUILD Act, signed into law this month. The law creates a new International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) that will draw on the core principles of MCC's investment model, such as utilizing MCC's constraints to growth analysis.

Additionally, the AGOA and MCA Modernization Act was signed into law by President Trump in April, and enables MCC to promote regional collaboration, trade, and economic growth through regional compacts. Passed with bipartisan support through Congress, both these Acts emphasize the key role MCC can play in the coming years. So although this new World Bank data does not reveal a groundbreaking change of course, it does solidify what we already know: we have made amazing progress, but it's still not enough. We must increase our efforts, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, to promote poverty reduction through economic growth and propel us forward to meet the goal of eliminating poverty.

Disclaimer

MCC - Millennium Challenge Corporation published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 20:32:02 UTC
