New Data on Fibered vs. Non-Fibered Coil Embolization

03/25/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

A new animal study concludes that fewer fibered embolization coils are needed to achieve acute occlusion when compared with similar bare metal coils. The study was presented today at an industry sponsored symposium during the 2019 annual meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) in Austin, Texas. Embolization is a nonsurgical, minimally invasive procedure performed by a physician to block or reduce blood flow in arteries and veins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005646/en/

Dr. Scott Trerotola on the study "Fibered versus non-fibered coils: comparison in a swine model." (Graphic: Business Wire)

The animal study compared embolization of 24 target vessels using 0.035” platinum embolization coils, half with fibers and half without fibers. Researchers concluded that the polymer fibers allow significantly fewer embolization coils to achieve acute occlusion of arteries compared to bare metal coils. A mean of 3.2 non-fibered coils was required to achieve occlusion, while a mean of 1.3 fibered coils achieved occlusion in similarly sized arteries.

“We were interested to see that in this blinded and randomized study, fewer fibered coils were needed to achieve occlusion,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of the Vascular division of Cook Medical.

The study, “Fibered versus non-fibered coils: comparison in a swine model” was authored by Dr. Scott Trerotola, Associate Chair and Chief of Interventional Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Trerotola and his researchers used platinum coils manufactured by Cook Medical. The coils were identical with the exception of fiber thus reducing the variables in the study.

“The study is significant because it’s the first study to directly compare fibered and non-fibered platinum coils in any kind of scientific way," said Dr. Trerotola. “It showed very convincingly that fibers made a huge difference in terms of acute occlusion compared to non-fibered coils.”

The full article will be published in the May issue of the JVIR.

Dr. Trerotola is a paid consultant to Cook Medical.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today, we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees, and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on TwitterFacebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
