Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Data on Fibred vs. Non-Fibred Coil Embolisation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

A new animal study concludes that fewer fibred embolisation coils are needed to achieve acute occlusion when compared with similar bare metal coils. The study was presented today at an industry-sponsored symposium during the 2019 annual meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) in Austin, Texas. Embolisation is a nonsurgical, minimally invasive procedure performed by a physician to block or reduce blood flow in arteries and veins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005726/en/

Dr. Scott Trerotola on the study "Fibered versus non-fibered coils: comparison in a swine model." (P ...

Dr. Scott Trerotola on the study "Fibered versus non-fibered coils: comparison in a swine model." (Photo: Business Wire)

The animal study compared embolisation of 24 target vessels using 0.035 inch diameter platinum embolisation coils, half with fibred coils and half with non-fibred coils. Researchers concluded that the polymer fibres allow significantly fewer embolisation coils to achieve acute occlusion of arteries compared to bare metal coils. A mean of 3.2 non-fibred coils was required to achieve occlusion, while a mean of 1.3 fibred coils achieved occlusion in similarly sized arteries.

‘We were interested to see that in this blinded and randomized study, fewer fibred coils were needed to achieve occlusion’, said Mark Breedlove, vice president of the Vascular division of Cook Medical.

The study, Fibered versus non-fibered coils: comparison in a swine model, was authored by Dr Scott Trerotola, Associate Chair and Chief of Interventional Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr Trerotola and his researchers used platinum coils manufactured by Cook Medical. The coils were identical with the exception of fibres, thus reducing the variables in the study.

‘The study is significant because it’s the first study to directly compare fibred and non-fibred platinum coils in any kind of scientific way’, said Dr Trerotola. ‘It showed very convincingly that fibres made a huge difference in terms of acute occlusion compared to non-fibred coils.’

The full article will be published in the May Issue of the JVIR.

Dr Trerotola is a paid consultant of Cook Medical.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today, we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.eu and for the latest news, follow us on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pNVIDIA : Mellanox to stay independent within Nvidia with Waldman at its head, CEO says
AQ
02:51pPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : P&C year net down 22% to RMB15.49 billion
AQ
02:51pMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Air Malta loaders in surprise protest outside Prime Minister's office
AQ
02:51pLOMBARD BANK MALTA : directors want citizenship fund to sell 49% shareholding to public
AQ
02:51pZHENRO PROPERTIES : year net up 51% to RMB2.12 billion
AQ
02:51pJIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : year net up 22% to RMB4.38bn
AQ
02:50pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell raises support fund to local contractors to $2.4bn
AQ
02:50pAFCON : Nigeria's Amuneke takes Tanzania to first AFCON tourney In 39 years
AQ
02:49pOil prices little changed as economic slowdown fears tempered
RE
02:49pAIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.