Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Decade, New Beginnings in Hydrogen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:24am EST

Sunderland, UK, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of a new decade is always an exciting time. This has never been truer for Haskel Hydrogen Systems, a division of Haskel dedicated to the hydrogen market. In 2019 Haskel was acquired by Ingersoll Rand (IR NYSE), confirming its position as a market leader in the safe movement of high-pressure gases.

Complementing this acquisition, Haskel recently released its new electric-driven gas booster Q-Drive. Q-Drive offers end-users high efficiency compression at unprecedented low noise levels, exceeding the environmental standards required by public Hydrogen Refuelling System (HRS) providers. The launch of Q-Drive took place during Haskel’s Global Hydrogen Conference at its manufacturing facility in Sunderland, UK. Darran Heath, Global General Manager shared the news of plans to increase manufacturing capacity to coincide with a multi-million Euro HRS contract.

“The award gives Haskel Hydrogen Systems the critical mass to further expand our capability in Europe and export new innovations globally, while advancing a new product release planned for Hannover Messe in April,” said Heath.

 “Our pipeline now exceeds €100 million of live projects and Haskel sees hydrogen as a major growth initiative in the coming years,” Heath added. The UK conference closed with a clear statement of intent: Haskel will continue to add expertise and industry knowledge to its team, building on 70 years of experience in the supply of high-pressure gases to meet the needs of owner operators and the general public.

Visit Haskel at Hannover Messe, Hydrogen + Fuel Cells Expo: Hall 27 ,Stand E69

Attachment 

Irma Aguilar
Haskel
(818) 556-2528
irma.aguilar@haskel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aLIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE : Board of Directors Appoints Edward Peña as Senior Vice President and Treasurer
PR
10:45aVostok new ventures ltd increases its outstanding bond loan by sek 150 million
GL
10:44aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Share repurchase
AQ
10:44aLEMAN MICRO DEVICES : Smartphones Can Detect Symptoms of Infection and Put Health Monitoring in Everyone's Hands
BU
10:43aKone out as Thyssenkrupp shortlists private equity for elevator division
RE
10:43aFLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
10:43aROK STARS : ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING Launches its 2020 Season with First Look at the FW43
PU
10:43aORCHESTRA PREMAMAN : Prémaman presents the reorganization plan to ensure its sustainable recovery.
PU
10:43aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
10:41aTOWER ONE WIRELESS : CEO to Present at NobleCon16
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5VERSARIEN PLC : VERSARIEN : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group