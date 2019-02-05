New DietDemand Weight Loss Pill Also Prevents Many Signs of Aging

Jackson, MS, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with a few visible gray hairs, changing skin and increased body aches. Weight gain or more specifically, extra weight that becomes more difficult to lose is a tale tell sign of that the body is beginning its aging process. Once we hit our mid-to-late thirties, our metabolisms begin to slow down, and we lose more muscle mass as the years go by. This all coupled with sedentary lifestyles in the U.S., the accessibility of processed foods, and the increased likelihood of stress eating habits makes weight gain an even bigger certainty over time.

DietDemand, whose telemedicine weight loss services helps thousands of patients lose weight nationwide, sees this issue first hand and is developing long-lasting strategies to keep their clients’ weight stabilized and healthier overall. Their powerful new prescription iPamorelin, is a comprehensive prescription formula utilizing anti-aging Human Growth Hormones (HGH) that target all obstacles to improve health and boost fat loss in conjunction with one of their customized weight programs.

The use of human growth hormones, also referred to as HGH to bring about weight loss and vitality is consistently on the rise. Synthetic HGH stimulates the body’s pituitary glands, regulates metabolism and builds muscle.

IPAM Weight Loss Benefits:

Accelerated fat loss and lower levels of overall body fat

Improved response to exercise

Increased energy

Increases lean body mass

No spikes in cortisol or hunger

IPAM is also sought after due to its ability to slow the process of aging. The body’s HGH levels tend to naturally decrease with age, and IPAM can be used to restore youthfulness:

Anti-aging (faster recovery, look & feel younger)

Improved sleep and mood

Long-term growth hormone production

Increased libido

Improves skin elasticity (wrinkle improvement)

Is IPAM safe to use?

While some HGH has raised controversy due to the development of side effects, IPAM happens to be one of the safest and most versatile growth hormone releasing peptides on the market today. It is also one of the longest lasting peptides on the market as it mimics the slow and steady release of the body’s naturally produced HGH and in fact, using iPamorelin does not interfere with the body’s natural production of HGH.

DietDemand’s medical weight loss offers IPAM as one of its newest prescription medications for weight loss, anti-aging and a full-range of additional benefits.

To find out whether you're a good candidate for iPamorelin, call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com