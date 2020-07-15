New, Digital Business Aviation Insider Magazine Now Has Your News Anytime, Anywhere

Share this...

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-783-9360, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, July 15, 2020 - This COVID-19 moment has underscored as never before the importance of having access anytime, anywhere, to the latest news and information pertaining to business aviation. That's why the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has unveiled a new, online version of its flagship magazine, Business Aviation Insider.

The online nature of the magazine will enable real-time reporting, featuring experts' perspectives on pandemic-related issues. Equally important, the digital product will serve as a news hub, continually updating the must-read coverage about a wide range of industry issues and trends that has long made the magazine a highly valued member benefit.

The digital magazine is formatted to be user-friendly on any electronic device - including a laptop, smartphone or tablet - so there's no longer a wait for the publication to arrive in the mail. For those who prefer to read their magazine cover-to-cover, a new 'digimag' format is available, which replicates the printed version of the publication online.

'More than ever, NBAA needs to be its members' definitive voice and primary source for everything related to business aviation, including COVID-19 and beyond,' said association President and CEO Ed Bolen. 'This new digital magazine uses the best available technology to bring readers the news they want and need, in their preferred format, on their device of choice.'

Among the exclusive features of the new online Business Aviation Insider include:

'Fast-forward' stories that keep coverage in each edition moving ahead; no longer is the magazine a bimonthly 'snapshot' of news; it's a continually renewing go-to news source.

Timely Q&A interviews with subject matter experts on the latest news related to COVID-19 and other pressing developments, like new aviation-transport modes, sustainability, trends in the workforce and marketplace, technology advancements and more.

Reader 'quick polls' and other interactive opportunities, and exciting video reports with practical news you can use.

The first look at all the association's latest events, product offerings and other resources.

The new online version of Business Aviation Insider is just a click away from the association's website homepage - see the July/August 2020 edition today.

This newest benefit from NBAA complements other recent additions to NBAA's lineup of information resources, including the weekday-morning NBAA Insider Daily news service - a companion to the magazine - featuring not only association content, but also aviation news from trusted sources.

More NBAA news is also available through new, twice-weekly NBAA News Hour webinars featuring experts in the operations, medical, legal, technical and other fields providing guidance on a range of COVID-19 and other considerations facing the entrepreneurs, companies and organizations that rely on business aviation.

These real-time news channels are accompanied by another new, online offering: NBAA GO, a suite of virtual, on-demand professional development education sessions with pre-recorded and interactive live content about the latest advancements, best practices and progress in the business aviation industry.

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful.

