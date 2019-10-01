New Director Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bank

Golden Valley Bank (OTC Markets: GVYB), headquartered in Chico, California today announced the appointment of Matt Gallaway as the newest member serving on their Board of Directors. This appointment expands the Board to twelve members.

Mr. Gallaway is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture. In 2001, Matt earned his Architectural license and he and Don Russell founded Russell Gallaway Associates (RGA) in Chico, California. Their firm has grown from the original 2 principals to the now mixed Architectural and Engineering staff of 16.

Matt’s diverse project experience is coupled with his drive to stay in touch with new materials and finishes to bring to client’s projects.

Matt has also been involved with other business entitles over the past 2 decades, which include serving on the Board of Directors of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Building Industry Association. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Chico Builders Association and is extensively involved in the new facilities projects for both the Jesus Center and Salvation Army in Chico.

Mr. Gallaway is an original shareholder and Advisor of the Bank.

In announcing the appointment, President and CEO Mark Francis said, “Matt brings an impressive set of skills, wisdom and foresight to Golden Valley Bank. He has been very committed to serving the Chico area through his leadership in various business associations and community organizations and we are very happy he is the newest member of our Board.”

Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated full service commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has two full service offices, one in Chico, California and another in Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call at (530) 894-1000 or visit www.goldenvalley.bank.

