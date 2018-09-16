New Doubts Emerge About U.S.-Led Sanctions on North Korea

By Ian Talley in Washington, Chun Han Wong in Hunchun, China, and Tom Wright in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Fresh doubts are emerging about the potency of a U.S.-led sanctions campaign aimed at crippling North Korea's economy and forcing the country to end its atomic-weapons programs, as denuclearization talks have stalled.

A confidential new United Nations report, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, says Pyongyang, often with help from people in Russia and China, has been able to circumvent restrictions, rendering "the latest U.N. sanctions ineffective."

Citing U.S. intelligence, U.N. investigators found a "massive increase" in fuel shipments to North Korea involving Russian and Chinese ships, as well as numerous examples of coal shipments to China from North Korea.

The U.N. report also called out Chinese companies for buying tens of millions of dollars of North Korean iron, steel and other products. Chinese firms have maintained joint ventures with North Korean partners, despite a U.N. ban last year, the report says. Chinese tourism to North Korea is rebounding.

All of that amounts to a serious setback for what the Trump administration calls a maximum-pressure campaign to isolate North Korea, cut off its energy supplies and curb its ability to raise money through exports.

China and Russia have rejected U.S. accusations they aren't fully enforcing U.N. sanctions on North Korea. Pyongyang disputes the sanctions' legality.

Pyongyang's success in skirting export and import limits shows that, after decades of international pressure, it has built a resilient web of funding streams and trade networks that are difficult to completely sever.

There is little doubt North Korea's economy is being hurt, but the country's sanctions-evasion tactics could give it breathing room as negotiations with Washington have reached an impasse.

"I'm very concerned that our maximum-pressure campaign is faltering," Ed Royce, the Republican House foreign-affairs committee chairman, said last week. "Kim appears to be using talks, as he has time and time again, to probe for weaknesses and buy time."

Top Trump officials say the negotiations are proof the pressure campaign is working, but have expressed growing frustration in recent months over what they see as easing enforcement by China and Russia, in particular.

"The full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions remains mandatory for all member states," U.S. envoy to the U.N. Nikki Haley said late last week.

Other evidence suggests North Korea is earning significant sums of money from overseas businesses and guest workers, including North Korean restaurants that were supposed to close but remain open in some countries.

The new U.N. report also found North Korean involvement in illicit arms sales, citing evidence that a Syrian arms trafficker brokered a deal for Houthi rebels in Yemen to buy rocket-propelled grenades, ballistic missiles and other weapons from North Korea.

One of the best-known businesses linked to Pyongyang, a military communications equipment company called Global Communications Co. and described by the U.N. as a front for North Korean intelligence, continues operating despite being cited in U.N. reports.

Malaysia's government said it closed Glocom's operations in the country last year. Yet Mike Kuah, who runs Fabulous System Bhd., a Kuala Lumpur-based company that sells military radios, says he purchased battlefield radios this year from Glocom after locating it online.

Glocom uploaded new marketing videos to YouTube this year and advertises multiple products on Twitter.

Mr. Kuah said he had no idea of Glocom's ties to North Korea, believing at first the equipment was South African based on its appearance. An invoice provided by Mr. Kuah for the radios he bought showed an address for the company in Shenzhen, China. A Journal reporter tried to visit the site but found it didn't exist.

Mr. Kuah didn't respond when asked to whom he later sold the radios. Under U.N. sanctions, any trade in North Korean military equipment is illegal.

Deliveries of petroleum products to North Korea, meanwhile, represent a particularly difficult problem for Washington because they offer a lifeline to North Korea's economy.

U.N. sanctions imposed late last year amounted to a nearly 90% ban on oil and refined petroleum, which the Security Council has said are vital to Pyongyang's military and nuclear programs.

The Journal reported last week that North Korean ships had brought in at least 89 illicit cargoes of fuel in the first five months of the year via ship-to-ship transfers, primarily with Chinese or Russian counterparts. The estimated volume is roughly a third of the country's average consumption before the current sanctions regime was put into place, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

North Korea's Chon Ma San made four deliveries in April and June, delivering up to 74,000 barrels of fuel oil into the country's Nampo port weeks after the U.N. blacklisted it, according to U.S. intelligence reports reviewed by the Journal.

Although North Korea's tightly sealed borders and limited information flow make it hard to assess how deeply sanctions are affecting the country's economy, they are widely believed to have had an impact last year, when the economy is thought to have contracted.

Yet after tripling late last year, fuel prices have fallen back to near pre-quota levels, according to data collected by the South Korea-based website NK Daily.

Unofficial exchange rates have been stable. At the border city of Sinuiju on Aug. 21, a dollar traded for 8,140 won, only up a hair from 8,100 in October 2016.

Many economists speculate Pyongyang is burning though its foreign-currency reserves to help prop up the won and prevent hyperinflation, forecasting more pain likely by 2019. But others argue the won's stability shows sanctions haven't been as effective as hoped.

President Trump and others have singled out China for what they say is lax enforcement. Some former senior U.S. Treasury officials say the recent stall in negotiations aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and normalizing relations with the U.S. is at least in part a political consequence of weak sanctions enforcement.

China appears to be enforcing many of the rules. In Dandong, a major conduit of China-North Korea trade, businesses say restrictions continue to crimp cross-border commerce, with Chinese border officials checking tourists' luggage for products prohibited by sanctions.

In Hunchun, another border city, seafood traders say their businesses have withered under a U.N. ban on North Korean seafood exports. An "international seafood trading center," opened in mid-2016, is derelict.

Even so, some seafood wholesalers and restaurants say they are able to rely on smuggling and other measures to get around the ban, with goods ferried at night or delivered in small quantities to avoid detection.

"The government has been tacitly allowing the North Korean seafood trade, " especially after Mr. Kim's visits to China this year, said a seafood-industry worker who would only give his surname, Qi.

China also appears to be relaxing some of its own restrictions put in place in recent years when Beijing wanted to register anger over Pyongyang's missile programs.

A thaw in bilateral ties this year has seen a surge in Chinese travel to North Korea, for instance. Roughly a thousand Chinese travelers entered North Korea daily in recent months, a multifold increase from a year earlier, travel agencies in Dandong said.

Although income from tourism isn't enormous, it can help offset losses in industries affected by sanctions, experts say. Demand has been such that there aren't enough tour buses and hotel rooms in North Korea, according to tour operators in Dandong.

Hunchun this summer set up an immigration-services center to process travel papers for Chinese tourists within an hour. Dandong's tourism authority has published sample North Korea itineraries on its website.

"It's not in China's interests to squeeze North Korea to the brink of collapse," said Cheng Xiaohe, an associate professor at Renmin University in Beijing.

The U.N. panel also said it found more than 200 Chinese joint ventures with North Korea, collaboration banned last year by the Security Council. According to a July U.S. Treasury Department advisory, those companies conduct business including software development, construction and aquaculture.

