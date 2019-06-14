Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Eden : Debuts Disruptive PII Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 06:37am EDT

Radical new model aims to revolutionise risk management for law firms

New Eden, a disruptive new entrant to the UK professional indemnity insurance (PII) market for law firms, today announces the official launch of its game-changing offering. In a market that has changed little over the years, the New Eden Way has been designed to be starkly different, not least by – for the first time – providing direct financial rewards to well-run commercial firms which represent the lowest risk.

At the heart of the New Eden proposition lies a data-rich, analytics-led model of what comprises a well-run firm, built around key service criteria drawn from more than three decades of best practice regarding the principles of successful service businesses. By comparison, current assessment and underwriting models takes less than one-fifth of these criteria into consideration when determining premiums for PII.

New Eden is bringing to the market disruptive innovations which have solely been realised in the personal lines segment of the insurance sector to date. More specifically, it is the first to incorporate cultural and behavioural data to determine premiums, focusing on how firms run their businesses, not simply what they do, and the first in the market to provide significant financial rewards for firms at three alternate levels of entry. In addition, New Eden clients will have access to its robust SCOPE 360°© Portal Platform online, which also provides valuable business feedback for solicitor firms as well as rich data for insurers to make better informed decisions about risk and potential for claims in the future.

Standing behind New Eden are two A+ rated insurers, and the new venture is being led by seasoned veterans of the PII industry. This includes Chairman Richard Brown, who brings to bear over two decades of experience and industry insight from roles at Prime Professions, Willis Towers Watson and, most recently, Miller Insurance.

Interested firms can book an initial assessment by visiting www.newedenway.com.

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

About New Eden

Representing a ‘rebalancing of the fundamentals of the insurance world’, New Eden is a ground-breaking professional indemnity and risk management solution for the legal sector.

Newedenway Limited (t/a New Eden) is an Appointed Representative of Xact Risk Solutions Limited, which is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:57aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Changes to Leadership Team with Appointment of Wendy Kaufman as CFO
AQ
11:57aFLSMIDTH : IMP merges with FLSmidth to boost mining portfolio
AQ
11:57aABBVIE : New Long-Term Data from Upadacitinib Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Including Results on Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks Presented at EULAR
AQ
11:56aAMBASSADOR HOTEL : Textron Aviation holds professional interview day for job seekers
AQ
11:56aSTURGIS BANCORP : New Director Appointment
AQ
11:56aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : taps UCs CRISPR expertise to speed drug discovery
AQ
11:56aCATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Sues FDA Over Approval of Rival Drug
AQ
11:56aROKK3R INC : . Appoints Gonzalo Nuez as Country Manager and Bolsters Presence in Mexico
AQ
11:56aINTERPUBLIC : Set To Name New CMG Leader As Frank Mergenthaler Retires
AQ
11:56aNOKIAN TYRES PLC : lowers its guidance for 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASM INTERNATIONAL : European chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About