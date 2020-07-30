New Educator Exchange Enables College Faculty to Earn Money for Academic Resources

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero , the pioneering online learning platform that enables college students and educators to contribute and share notes and other resources, today announced the launch of a beta program that will allow college faculty in the U.S. and Canada to earn income by uploading and sharing unique teaching, learning and study materials with both peers and students.

The Educator Exchange was created to recognize the value of lecture notes, practice tests, explanations and teaching materials created by a growing community of 40,000+ faculty, now active on the Course Hero platform, to help students study and learn more effectively, and help educators achieve a greater impact through their teaching practice. Faculty will have the opportunity to learn more about the beta program, provide early feedback, and sign up during the Course Hero Education Summit , an online convening of more than 7,000 educators, July 29-31.

"This exchange reflects our commitment to creating a space where creative, collaborative, and entrepreneurial educators can thrive. It is rooted in the recognition that educators deserve to be compensated for their time and expertise when they share resources and practices that not only help their fellow educators, but improve student outcomes," said Andrew Grauer, Co-founder and CEO of Course Hero. "We want to enable faculty to receive a share in the economic value that their content creates because teaching innovation deserves to be rewarded."

Similar to other resource exchange marketplaces, which have grown in popularity among K-12 teachers in recent years, faculty who contribute teaching and learning resources to the Course Hero library will be paid up to half of the revenue their documents generate.

"In this time of uncertainty and change in higher education, the prospect of not only helping others learn, but also getting financially rewarded, simply by sharing information, is exciting. I hope this empowers a vast and diverse array of educators to collaborate and improve pedagogy for all," said Dr. Nicole Young, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at Franklin & Marshall College who has been advising Course Hero on the Educator Exchange offering. "When we collaborate and share plans, materials, and knowledge, we all benefit."

To guard against inadvertent copyright infringement, educators who utilize the exchange are prohibited from uploading or submitting copyrighted materials, including testing materials, textbooks, instructor's solution manuals, test banks, lecture notes, slide presentations or other copyrighted materials without consent of copyright owners. Course Hero works actively with copyright holders and users to flag potential infringement, investigate incidents, and protect copyrighted work to ensure compliance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

The new exchange builds on Course Hero's expanded work in partnership with college and university faculty, including recently opening up access to its main library of more than 40 million resources available for free to college faculty with verified accounts at the onset of COVID-19.

Co-founded by college student Andrew Grauer, in 2006, Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. Today, Course Hero's unique, collective action framework enables students to either subscribe, or contribute their own resources to earn a Netflix-like subscription to more than 40 million course materials, tutoring, and support resources. More than 40,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada have joined the Course Hero faculty community to share their resources, collaborate with faculty in other fields on other campuses and hone new strategies for instruction.

About Course Hero: Course Hero is an online learning platform where you can access over 40 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. You'll find practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations for every subject you're studying — from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. We help you quickly find what you need so you can learn deeply.

SOURCE Course Hero