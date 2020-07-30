Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Emergency Response Project will Help Vietnam Cope with COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 06:21am EDT

Hanoi, July 30, 2020-The World Bank and the State Bank of Vietnam today signed a US$6.2 million grant agreement to strengthen Vietnam's COVID-19 surveillance and testing capacities, research capacity for COVID-19 vaccines and test kits, and communications about the pandemic.

'The COVID-19 situation in Vietnam is evolving quickly,' said Stefanie Stallmeister, Acting Country Director for the World Bank in Vietnam. 'This emergency operation will not only support the government to quickly monitor and respond to COVID-19 but also contribute to building a resilient health system for future health emergencies.'

The project will strengthen the capacity of laboratory systems at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and other lab systems nationwideby helping to improve the ability to evaluate community immunity to COVID-19. The grant will also fund the provision of equipment to improve the capacity of the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC) for research and development of new vaccine and quick diagnostic tests.

The project is expected to support 200 laboratories involved in COVID-19 surveillance and testing in hospitals and Provincial Centers for Disease Control nationwide. Support to NIHE and POLYVAC, Vietnam's leading public health and vaccine research and production institutions, will directly contribute to improving the country's capacities to detect and respond to COVID-19.

The project is financed by the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) through its insurance window allocation to Vietnam.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:20:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aCALGON CARBON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, option price amounts, ratios or as noted)
AQ
06:39aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Releases Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:38aGARRETT MOTION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aOBALON THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:38aLINDE : 2Q Profit Falls on Lower Revenue
DJ
06:37aXEROX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:37aBRUNSWICK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37aLINDE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37aGREEN PLAINS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aDABUR INDIA : Q1 Consol. Revenue at Rs 1,980 Cr
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Pandemic pushes Lloyds Bank into the red as bad debt fears rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group